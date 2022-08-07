ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Portland’s string of pleasant summer days continues Thursday; high 86

There’s something special about summer days that are made up of moderate temperatures and clear skies. Portland will see several average summer days in a row through at least Saturday as a low off the northeast Pacific Ocean remains fairly stationary, according to the National Weather Service, and continues to allow for dry skies, and normal August temperatures.
Summertime thunderstorms possible as disturbance moves north

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorms in the summer are few and far between in the Pacific Northwest — but the region may see one this week. Portland and the PNW spend most summer days dry. Nearly all systems that do provide some rain are cooler patterns that clip us from the northwest. The summertime pattern that brings in thunderstorms, well that typically pushes storms over the Cascades and across the high desert.
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than...
The Oregonian

Portland cracks 100 degrees Sunday

It wasn’t your imagination. It really was hot in Portland on Sunday. The high temperature reached 100 degrees at Portland International Airport around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. That makes it the fourth day to break into triple digits in Portland so far this year. Three of those days happened during the last week of July, when a heat wave barreled through Oregon. At least 15 people died of suspected heat-related illness as a result.
Heat Advisory Now In Effect Through Monday Night

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s going to get hot over the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service says temperatures could hit 102 degrees during the day with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60’s. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 12:00pm today...
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in North Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the infiltration of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
Is the Portland Housing Market Getting More Buyer Friendly?

Buying a home in Portland has never been an exercise for the faint of heart. After years of tight inventory and rising prices, home buyers have learned to steel themselves for rejection and loss and the sting of losing a home to a house flipper with an all-cash offer or an investor looking for a vacation rental. It’s a matter of adjusting their expectations and being willing to, say, waive inspections in order to get into a home.
Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

