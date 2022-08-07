PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorms in the summer are few and far between in the Pacific Northwest — but the region may see one this week. Portland and the PNW spend most summer days dry. Nearly all systems that do provide some rain are cooler patterns that clip us from the northwest. The summertime pattern that brings in thunderstorms, well that typically pushes storms over the Cascades and across the high desert.

