SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Has A Sweet Vision For Special Needs Employees
When it comes to business, Tom Landis has a special vision. His company, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, is much more than a place to get a tasty treat. It’s pretty sweet what he’s done to create opportunities for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to find meaningful employment and a positive place in the world.
Former DISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa May Be Dallas’s Next Mayor
Dr. Michael Hinojosa has left Dallas ISD early once again, this time two years before his contract was up in 2024. But he says, “It’s always good to go when you can leave on your own terms,” and for him, at 65, the time is now. It’s...
Bodywerks Dallas Hosts First Responders For Extrication Training
DALLAS (August 10, 2022) – Park Place BodyWerks Dallas recently hosted 40 firefighters from Flower Mound, Double Oak, DFW Airport, Celina, Wichita Falls and the North Texas Regional Airport to teach the latest emergency extrication procedures for newer electric and hybrid vehicles. “This was the first time we have...
Lexy’s Local New American Restaurant Opens Aug. 15
Lexy’s Local New American restaurant will open Aug. 15 in Trinity Groves restaurant district. My husband and I recently attended a preview party at the beautiful, very feminine-looking new restaurant and bar, which seems to have been perfectly designed for Instagram-ready photo ops. Lexy’s opens for lunch and dinner...
Beto O’Rourke to Return to Dallas Area Next Week
With stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. Dallas – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas by visiting the Dallas area with stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. These events are public and open to members of the media.
City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
Rising Country Music Star Amanda Kate Ferris Performs at Midlothian Community Park
Summer Beats Concert Series: Amanda Kate Ferris August 19 @ 7:30. Rising country music star Amanda Kate Ferris closes out this summer’s free Summer Beats concert series at Midlothian Community Park August 19. The Friday night concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the popular series presented by Texas Health Hospital in Mansfield.
“It Starts With Me!” Book Signing at Galleria Dallas Aug. 20
“It Starts With Me!,” an impactful children’s book written by Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, will be in the spotlight at the Galleria Dallas Aug. 20. Dr. King is CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). As the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, she has continued the legacy of her parents through the institutionalization and promotion of her father’s philosophy of nonviolence.
BREAKING NEWS: Glenn Heights Grass Fire Is Now OUT!
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights has successful extinguished a 350-acre fire. Three neighborhoods have been evacuated as of 5:15 p.m., Friday July 29. The neighborhoods are Craddock, Mesa Wood, and Watercrest. The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon and is currently located in...
Glenn Heights Thanks Communities for Fire Assistance; Sets Special Election
Glenn Heights Thanks Multiple Departments For Assistance With Last Week’s Fire. The meeting was called to order by Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tm Sonja Brown at 7:07 pm on Tuesday, August 2. She began by telling visitors there were two important events coming up. The first being the Back to School Celebration which will be held at Red Oak High School in cooperation with Red Oak ISD from 8:30 in the morning until 11:30 am on Saturday, August 6. Another Back to School celebration in partnership with DeSoto ISD will take place from 9 am until noon at DeSoto High School on Saturday, August 13.
DeSoto ISD Board Approves Three Leadership Appointments
(DESOTO, TX) — During the July 25, 2022 regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees, the district approved the appointment of three leadership positions:. Executive Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Silvia Martinez. Deputy Chief of College, Career and Military Readiness, Dr. Jaime Kovar. Principal, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Cathye...
“Mamma Mia! Opens Aug. 24 at Majestic Theatre
Mamma Mia!, presented by Lyric Stage, opens Aug. 24 at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas, and runs through Aug. 28. The hit musical production is directed by Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton, and features an entirely local cast. Tickets are $28 for preview performances, and $38 for regular performances.
Live Nation Brings More Shows to Music Hall at Fair Park
Live Nation has entered into a multi-year partnership with Broadway Dallas to bring diverse programming to the 3,400 seat Music Hall at Fair Park. Since opening in 1925, the Music Hall has hosted thousands of events ranging from Broadway to concerts to comedy and speakers. Notable events include HAMILTON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Liberace, and hundreds more.
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend. “As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the...
Trophies Presented to Duncanville July 4th Parade Floats
Seven trophies were presented to the top floats participating in the Duncanville Lions Club July 4th Parade. The traditional Duncanville Independence Day Parade drew enthusiastic participants and onlookers to downtown Duncanville that Saturday morning. The theme of the 2022 July 4th Parade was Heroes Among Us, and recently retired Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk and his wife Rachel Sisk were honored as the Parade Grand Marshals.
Harmony Public Schools Offering Virtual Option For K-12
2022-2023 Virtual Option At Harmony Public Schools. [TEXAS] – Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to DFW students in kindergarten through Grade 12 when the 2022-23 school year begins in August. Students zone to Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Garland ISD, Grand Prairie...
Duncanville ISD $7 million Gear UP Grant Aimed at College Readiness
Students in the Duncanville Independent School District are about to have new opportunities for preparing for their futures, thanks to a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Known as GEAR UP, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grants are intended to increase the academic...
City of DeSoto Under Stage 2 Watering Restrictions
Water Usage for Residents and Businesses Restricted. DESOTO-Nearly two months of drought conditions, high temperatures, and multiple fire suppression events have resulted in record-level water usage in DeSoto. City officials are declaring the immediate activation of Stage 2 restrictions under the City’s Drought Contingency Plan to ensure safety and ongoing water service. Stage 2 restrictions include mandatory reductions in residential and business irrigation systems as well as additional restrictions.
Cedar Hill Councilmember Gregory Glover Selected As WGU Distinguished Alumni Council
AUSTIN, TX (JUL. 20, 2022) –Western Governors University (WGU) alumni are the expert source. They’ve mastered the school’s competency-based curriculum. They’ve juggled school, work, family, and life. They offer a unique, boots-on-the-ground perspective about what it takes to earn a college degree as a busy adult learner.
