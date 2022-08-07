ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Focus Daily News

H-E-B NAMES QUEST FOR TEXAS BEST FINALISTS, Dallas Smokey John’s A Finalist

SAN ANTONIO– (August 10, 2022)– More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products toH-E-B’s2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24that Dallas’ Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Lexy’s Local New American Restaurant Opens Aug. 15

Lexy’s Local New American restaurant will open Aug. 15 in Trinity Groves restaurant district. My husband and I recently attended a preview party at the beautiful, very feminine-looking new restaurant and bar, which seems to have been perfectly designed for Instagram-ready photo ops. Lexy’s opens for lunch and dinner...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Beto O’Rourke to Return to Dallas Area Next Week

With stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. Dallas – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas by visiting the Dallas area with stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. These events are public and open to members of the media.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

“It Starts With Me!” Book Signing at Galleria Dallas Aug. 20

“It Starts With Me!,” an impactful children’s book written by Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson, will be in the spotlight at the Galleria Dallas Aug. 20. Dr. King is CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center). As the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, she has continued the legacy of her parents through the institutionalization and promotion of her father’s philosophy of nonviolence.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Glenn Heights Thanks Communities for Fire Assistance; Sets Special Election

Glenn Heights Thanks Multiple Departments For Assistance With Last Week’s Fire. The meeting was called to order by Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tm Sonja Brown at 7:07 pm on Tuesday, August 2. She began by telling visitors there were two important events coming up. The first being the Back to School Celebration which will be held at Red Oak High School in cooperation with Red Oak ISD from 8:30 in the morning until 11:30 am on Saturday, August 6. Another Back to School celebration in partnership with DeSoto ISD will take place from 9 am until noon at DeSoto High School on Saturday, August 13.
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Board Approves Three Leadership Appointments

(DESOTO, TX) — During the July 25, 2022 regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees, the district approved the appointment of three leadership positions:. Executive Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Silvia Martinez. Deputy Chief of College, Career and Military Readiness, Dr. Jaime Kovar. Principal, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Cathye...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

“Mamma Mia! Opens Aug. 24 at Majestic Theatre

Mamma Mia!, presented by Lyric Stage, opens Aug. 24 at the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas, and runs through Aug. 28. The hit musical production is directed by Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton, and features an entirely local cast. Tickets are $28 for preview performances, and $38 for regular performances.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Live Nation Brings More Shows to Music Hall at Fair Park

Live Nation has entered into a multi-year partnership with Broadway Dallas to bring diverse programming to the 3,400 seat Music Hall at Fair Park. Since opening in 1925, the Music Hall has hosted thousands of events ranging from Broadway to concerts to comedy and speakers. Notable events include HAMILTON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Liberace, and hundreds more.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend. “As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Trophies Presented to Duncanville July 4th Parade Floats

Seven trophies were presented to the top floats participating in the Duncanville Lions Club July 4th Parade. The traditional Duncanville Independence Day Parade drew enthusiastic participants and onlookers to downtown Duncanville that Saturday morning. The theme of the 2022 July 4th Parade was Heroes Among Us, and recently retired Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk and his wife Rachel Sisk were honored as the Parade Grand Marshals.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Harmony Public Schools Offering Virtual Option For K-12

2022-2023 Virtual Option At Harmony Public Schools. [TEXAS] – Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to DFW students in kindergarten through Grade 12 when the 2022-23 school year begins in August. Students zone to Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Garland ISD, Grand Prairie...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

City of DeSoto Under Stage 2 Watering Restrictions

Water Usage for Residents and Businesses Restricted. DESOTO-Nearly two months of drought conditions, high temperatures, and multiple fire suppression events have resulted in record-level water usage in DeSoto. City officials are declaring the immediate activation of Stage 2 restrictions under the City’s Drought Contingency Plan to ensure safety and ongoing water service. Stage 2 restrictions include mandatory reductions in residential and business irrigation systems as well as additional restrictions.
DESOTO, TX
