Clinton resident Mark Goodale is emerging as one of the most prolific players in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL). A member of the league for several seasons, Mark continues to improve his own game as he also helps his team, the Marlins, by lending expertise to his colleagues. Mark has learned a lot about horseshoes as the years have gone on and is enjoying the experience of teaching the sport to the next generation of local players.

CLINTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO