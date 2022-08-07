Read full article on original website
Goodale Pitching His Way to Stellar Season in the Shoe Pits
Clinton resident Mark Goodale is emerging as one of the most prolific players in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL). A member of the league for several seasons, Mark continues to improve his own game as he also helps his team, the Marlins, by lending expertise to his colleagues. Mark has learned a lot about horseshoes as the years have gone on and is enjoying the experience of teaching the sport to the next generation of local players.
Madison Senior Legion Enjoys a Solid Summer Season
Jason Vitale’s first season head coach of the Madison Senior American Legion 19-U baseball program saw the team earn a regular-season record of 11-7 before winning a game in the State Tournament. Coach Vitale said that Post 79 used strong pitching, timely hitting, and a mutual trust of one another in order to find its way to success this summer.
Bob DeMayo Retires as Head Coach of North Haven Baseball
Press release from North Haven High School Athletics. Bob DeMayo is calling it a career as the head coach of the varsity baseball team at North Haven High School. Coach DeMayo announced his retirement to the members of the North Haven varsity baseball squad on Aug. 8. With more than 900 career victories, DeMayo finishes his 64-year tenure as the winningest coach in the history of high school baseball in Connecticut.
Gaudioso-Crisafi Honored to Coach at Her Alma Mater
As a softball player, Jenna Gaudioso-Crisafi was tasked with patrolling center field for East Haven and catching any fly ball that came her way. For the past three years, Jenna has helped the new wave of Yellowjackets find their footing in the outfield while serving as an assistant coach with the East Haven softball team.
Suspensions Handed Down To 18 People Stemming From Fight During NAPA SK 5K At Stafford Speedway Friday
Stafford Speedway management announced suspensions Monday for 18 people involved in a fight during a caution on lap 25 of Friday’s NAPA SK 5K. The fight erupted following a crash between Stephen Kopcik and Dan Wesson in a battle for third place. Wesson was fined $250 and suspended indefinitely....
Three Times More Fun
The little hot dog cart in the parking lot of Friends & Co., 11 Boston Post Road, Madison, is selling a whole lot more than hot doggies. Evan and Sarah also offer lobster rolls, hand-cut fries, lemonade, and burgers, single, double, and triple, something for every appetite with a scenic view of East River from the picnic tables nearby.
New Summer Special
Ashlawn Coffee, with locations at 455 Boston Post Road, Suite 1, Old Saybrook and 362 West Elm Street, Deep River, is offering a new summer special called the Maple Bear, a latte with local maple syrup, house-made blueberry syrup, and topped with cinnamon. It comes hot or iced with a choice of milk. They recommend oat milk.
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hartford on Wednesday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces are coming alive here in Connecticut. On Wednesday, hundreds of his paintings will come to life at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. What makes this exhibit unique is that Van Gogh’s paintings move across the walls of the...
East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October
The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Madison Lions Seeking Members
Club motto’s don’t get much more straight forward than that of the Lion’s Club: We serve. For members of the Madison Lions Club that means everything from eye glass donations to supporting the food bank to gifting scholarships and hosting community events. According to Club President Marinus de Jongh, however, membership in the organization has dropped.
Cracked Up
Ely Clark cracks lobsters at the Essex Lions Club’s annual Lobster Bake. Now in its 38th year, the Lions welcomed diners back to the Town Park on Aug. 6 to enjoy a dinner of steak or lobster while live music was provided by String of Pearls.
Carolyn Lyle: Bless These Pets
The First Church of Christ in Old Saybrook has long been a place of comfort for Carolyn Lyle. “It’s the church we’ve been going to as a family my whole life while in Old Saybrook,” she says. “My parents even got married in it in 1946.”
Karolyn Nicolaides: More than Little Bit Country at St. John’s Bluegrass Festival
“Bluegrass music is very country, and St. John’s is very country,” says Karolyn Nicolaides, organizer of the St. John’s Episcopal Church annual Bluegrass Festival. After a year off for a pandemic pause, the fourth annual festival is poised to play on the grounds of the historic North Guilford church at 129 Ledge Hill Road on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Hillcrest: An historic house that split into two Monroe homes
MONROE, CT — White colonials on adjacent properties on Monroe Turnpike were actually parts of the same house at one time, before Samuel B. Hurd decided to detach the back of his home at 777 Monroe Turnpike and move it down the street. When Hurd and his wife Flora’s...
East Haven schools prepare to keep kids safe during lockdown with ‘go buckets’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in East Haven spent the morning assembling the latest tools to keep kids safe in school lockdown. Four hundred “Go Buckets” will go out to all the district’s schools. In fact, East Haven wants one of them in every room in every school.
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
