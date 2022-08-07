Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain
The New York Rangers made a huge move on Tuesday, naming star defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The Rangers have not had a single team captain since Ryan McDonagh left for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18. Instead, the team has utilized multiple assistant captains during that span. After Trouba was named […] The post Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor
Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Joe Thornton
At this point in the offseason, Joe Thornton has yet to decide on whether or not he will be calling it a career. Look, there’s certainly a good chance that we could see the 43-year-old center hang up the skates. Thornton has a truly outstanding NHL resume and has accomplished a lot during his career. Yet, he also has not won a Stanley Cup. The desire to change that could be enough for the future Hall of Famer to play one last season. If he does, here are three teams who could make sense for the 1997 first-overall pick to sign with.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ GM Reveals Where 2 Prospects Will Play in 2022-23
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland joined Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now to talk about various things going on in the organization. The focus here though will be on two prospects, Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, and where they will be playing in 2022-23. I will break down the impact each can have on the Oilers and the plan if one were to spend some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) next season.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Prospects: Who’s Next in Line?
We caught a few glimpses of the St. Louis Blues’ top prospects last season, and a few shined under the spotlight: Forward Jake Neighbours (2020 Round 1) earned a nine-game trial; defenseman Scott Perunovich (2018 Round 2) turned a hot start in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Springfield Thunderbirds into some time with the Blues and played quality postseason minutes when Torey Krug was injured.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Should Expect a Better Tatar in 2022-23
In search of some more scoring for the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey Devils signed Tomáš Tatar to a two-year contract last summer worth $4.5 million per year. At the time, signing him was a no-brainer. He was coming off three very strong years with the Montreal Canadiens, where he averaged 24 goals and 62 points per 82 games. He seemed like a good bet to add scoring depth, but his first season in New Jersey didn’t go as planned.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Tim Stützle Must Break New Ground in 2022-23
After the Alex DeBrincat trade, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion spoke bullishly about the future. He feels that the time to win at Canadian Tire Centre has arrived. “I said at the end of the season, we want to play meaningful games late [in 2022-23], and I think we’re...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Season To Do List: Fix Their Special Teams
It is no secret that to have success in the NHL, teams need to have strong special teams. During the 2021-22 campaign, the Seattle Kraken finished 29th on the power play and 31st on the penalty kill. This was a major reason why they finished 30th in the league with just 60 points and should be a focal point for the organization going forward.
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON IS REPORTEDLY SEEKING TO BE THE NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
According to Adrian Dater of CHN, Nathan MacKinnon is reportedly seeking to become the highest paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon plays on a discount $6.3 million dollar deal right now, and having been among the NHL's best for the last few seasons, he is due for a major raise.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More
It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Team USA’s 5-1 Win Over Team Germany
After 19 long months, Team USA took to the ice to defend the gold medal they won in Edmonton at the World Junior Championship (WJC) in January of 2021. Last night, they began that process by bouncing Team Germany in dominating fashion in a 5-1 opening day win. The Americans...
NFL・
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs had themselves an interesting offseason after another season of disappointment. After a promising regular season in 2021-22, the Stanley Cup Playoffs were once again a letdown, as the team was bounced in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Will next season be different? That’s the $40 million question Leafs Nation anticipates the answer to.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Since the opening day of free agency when the Vancouver Canucks signed Ilya Mikheyev, Curtis Lazar and Dakota Joshua, the news wheel has ground to a halt. Beyond watching Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott represent their countries in Edmonton at the 2022 World Juniors, all fans and media can do is speculate and predict what the season will bring both before and after the puck drops in that same locale in October. As such, let’s dive into five burning questions heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Who Must Be Traded – Now
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice with a similar roster to last year and the previous year. In fact, this lineup may be weaker than the last two seasons when you consider the crease, but only time will tell if Matt Murray has somehow gone back in time to capture that Stanley Cup-winning form from five years ago.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi Facing Massive Expectations in 2022-23
Jesperi Kotkaniemi has experienced more than most players throughout the first four seasons of his young career. He found himself at the center of the offseason drama between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes last offseason, with the Hurricanes getting back at the Canadiens for offer sheeting their star forward Sebastian Aho a couple of seasons prior by acquiring Kotkaniemi via offer sheet last August (while having a lot of fun on social media during the process). It was the first successful offer sheet signing in the NHL since 2007.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Pageau is a Key Part of 2022-23 Roster
Now in the twilight of the offseason, the New York Islanders are looking to make the final moves to boost their roster and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. While it’s not confirmed, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is expected to sign star center Nazem Kadri to a big contract, which would be that big offseason splash the team needs to round out the forward unit.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
