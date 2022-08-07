ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak takes pitch off finger, gets X-rays

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak had X-rays performed on his left middle finger after he was hit by a pitch on a bunt attempt in the ninth inning during the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday against the Seattle Mariners.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said the early prognosis wasn’t promising for Moniak after Los Angeles salvaged a split of the doubleheader with a 7-1 win.

“It’s not looking good,” Nevin said. “I’m crushed for him, but it’s a part of the game.”

Moniak, 24, is 4-for-14 with two homers and three RBIs in five games with the Angels. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline for right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Moniak batted .129 with one homer and five RBIs in 47 career games with Philadelphia after being selected by the Phillies with the top overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft.

–Field Level Media

