Cincinnati, OH

n.ki
4d ago

if you criminalize gun ownership,only criminals will have them.which leaves you and your loved ones at the mercy of the criminals,who have no mercy...🤔🤔🤔

Eagle Rider
4d ago

Article and other news sources didn't elaborate but I'll bet even money bits the Usual Suspects ....both victims and shooters.... "unruly" crowd?🤔

Saint Petersburg Me
4d ago

This is true....... BUT Republicans will never tell you The United States is the MOST dangerous country in the world 🌍 statistically we have more killing and wild west shoot out of any country and Not one politician wants to talk about it,. Democrats some but not all.

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
Mass shooting injures at least 9 in downtown Cincinnati

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said. As the shooter was actively firing, Officer Joe Shook, who has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2016, fired a shot, Lt. Col. Mike John said at a news conference. It was unknown whether the bullet struck the shooter, he added.
At Least Nine Injured in Mass Shooting Outside Cincinnati Bar

Partygoers were left shell-shocked early Sunday morning after nine people were shot outside a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar, with a police officer firing one bullet at the suspect, who fled the scene. It was unclear whether the bullet hit them. One witness described the scene to WXIX as “chaos.” “It was just melee,” they said. “I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for.” None of the victims were in critical condition, and it was unclear if they were targeted. The shooting followed another incident in the city’s Central Business District that evening, in which two people were injured. Police are investigating whether the two were connected.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas

A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
Large fire response called to Wilmington Air Park

WILMINGTON — A large fire response was called to Wilmington Air Park in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. fire crews were called to reports of a plane on fire in a hangar in the 1100 block of Airport Road in Wilmington, according to initial reports. Initial reports...
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75

MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
