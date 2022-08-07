Partygoers were left shell-shocked early Sunday morning after nine people were shot outside a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar, with a police officer firing one bullet at the suspect, who fled the scene. It was unclear whether the bullet hit them. One witness described the scene to WXIX as “chaos.” “It was just melee,” they said. “I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for.” None of the victims were in critical condition, and it was unclear if they were targeted. The shooting followed another incident in the city’s Central Business District that evening, in which two people were injured. Police are investigating whether the two were connected.

