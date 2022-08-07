Read full article on original website
if you criminalize gun ownership,only criminals will have them.which leaves you and your loved ones at the mercy of the criminals,who have no mercy...🤔🤔🤔
Eagle Rider
4d ago
Article and other news sources didn't elaborate but I'll bet even money bits the Usual Suspects ....both victims and shooters.... "unruly" crowd?🤔
Saint Petersburg Me
4d ago
This is true....... BUT Republicans will never tell you The United States is the MOST dangerous country in the world 🌍 statistically we have more killing and wild west shoot out of any country and Not one politician wants to talk about it,. Democrats some but not all.
Cincinnati FBI Threatened, Armed Suspect Flees Scene
According to the FBI's Cincinnati division, an armed suspect attempted to break into the Visitor Screening Facility at about 9 a.m. Thursday.
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
AOL Corp
Mass shooting injures at least 9 in downtown Cincinnati
At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said. As the shooter was actively firing, Officer Joe Shook, who has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2016, fired a shot, Lt. Col. Mike John said at a news conference. It was unknown whether the bullet struck the shooter, he added.
At Least Nine Injured in Mass Shooting Outside Cincinnati Bar
Partygoers were left shell-shocked early Sunday morning after nine people were shot outside a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar, with a police officer firing one bullet at the suspect, who fled the scene. It was unclear whether the bullet hit them. One witness described the scene to WXIX as “chaos.” “It was just melee,” they said. “I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for.” None of the victims were in critical condition, and it was unclear if they were targeted. The shooting followed another incident in the city’s Central Business District that evening, in which two people were injured. Police are investigating whether the two were connected.
9 people injured in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
CINCINNATI — At least nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. EDT outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of the city, Cincinnati Police Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Michael John told reporters.
WKRC
