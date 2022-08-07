Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
NBC Sports
Durant eyeing Sixers as a trade landing spot?
The Kevin Durant trade-or-not-trade scenario has gone through roughly 100 iterations by now, and it still seems like the superstar has his qualms about returning to the Brooklyn Nets next year. The teams initially believed to be in the Durant trade race - the Heat, the Suns, maybe the Raptors...
NBC Sports
Warriors' preseason highlighted by Japan tour, GP2 reunion
The Warriors' 2022 preseason schedule begins Friday, Sept. 30, but fans will have to be early risers to follow along. Why?. Well, Golden State's slate starts off with two games in Japan against the Washington Wizards as part of the NBA Japan Games 2022. The Warriors' first contest will start at 3 a.m. PT. Following that first game, Dub Nation will have to stay up late on Saturday night after dusting off the cobwebs Friday morning as their second game starts at 10 p.m. PT.
NBC Sports
'Never satisfied' Kuminga dreams of extending Dubs' dynasty
LAS VEGAS -- Steph Curry had recently turned 27 years old when he won his first NBA title in 2015. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, whose birthdays aren't even a month apart, both were 25 and Andre Iguodala was 31. Jonathan Kuminga was 12, the same year he first started...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'
Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Irving’s agent: “Kyrie does not hate” Steve Nash, Sean Marks
In the wake of Kevin Durant‘s ultimatum to Nets’ owner Joe Tsai — either me or coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks — a second report popped up that Kyrie Irving agreed with Durant. He thought Marks was “bad” and Nash “terrible,” according to a source speaking to two reporters at the New York Post.
NBC Sports
'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news
Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
NBC Sports
Kuzma goes off for 67 points in Utah pro-am game
Wizards basketball is still a couple of months away but Kyle Kuzma remains in the lab. Washington’s forward participated in a pro-am game in Utah this week. Most players tend to take it easy and give maybe 60% effort during these games, but Kuzma didn’t. He went off for 67 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the contest.
NBC Sports
Report: Kevin Durant trade demand stands unless Nash, Marks fired
Kevin Durant reportedly met with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai last week. That meeting apparently did not go well for Tsai and the Nets. Durant reiterated his trade request and told Tsai the team needs to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday.
NBC Sports
Bruins GM gives new update on David Pastrnak contract extension talks
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said July 13 that his team would have an "aggressive mindset" in its attempt to sign right winger David Pastrnak to a contract extension. Almost a month has passed since those comments and Pastrnak is still without an extension. He's entering the final year...
