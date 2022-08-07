The Warriors' 2022 preseason schedule begins Friday, Sept. 30, but fans will have to be early risers to follow along. Why?. Well, Golden State's slate starts off with two games in Japan against the Washington Wizards as part of the NBA Japan Games 2022. The Warriors' first contest will start at 3 a.m. PT. Following that first game, Dub Nation will have to stay up late on Saturday night after dusting off the cobwebs Friday morning as their second game starts at 10 p.m. PT.

