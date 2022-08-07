ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

What is the most popular dog name in Ohio?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHHJX_0h8C3zam00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s time for America’s dog owners to start getting more creative.

A new study has determined that “Luna” is the most popular name for dogs in a whopping 35 states. Nationally — and not surprisingly — Luna was also the most common name for dogs in general, followed by Bella, Max, Cooper, and Daisy, according to the findings.

Conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

Who are the most famous people from central Ohio? Interactive map allows you to click and see

Of the 15 states that managed to buck the “Luna” trend, there were only two states — Hawaii and Mississippi — where the most popular dog names were not among the nation’s top 10: Hawaii’s most common name for dogs is Kona (ranked 55th nationally) and Mississippi’s is Sadie (ranked 11th nationally), according to Bark.

“When we analyze the names of dogs by state, the data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark wrote of its study in a recent blog post. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans, and the most popular name is Luna.”

Bark’s findings on each state’s favored dog name — and the runners-up — are listed below.

State Most Popular Second Third
Alabama Bella Max Cooper
Alaska Bella Willow Blue
Arizona Luna Bella Bear
Arkansas Luna Cooper Bella
California Luna Bella Charlie
Colorado Luna Charlie Bella
Connecticut Luna Bella Tucker
Delaware Luna Finn Bella
Florida Luna Bella Cooper
Georgia Luna Bella Charlie
Hawaii Kona Bella Charlie
Idaho Luna Cooper Daisy
Illinois Bella Luna Charlie
Indiana Luna Charlie Daisy
Iowa Bella Luna Charlie
Kansas Charlie Luna Bella
Kentucky Luna Charlie Bella
Louisiana Luna Charlie Bella
Maine Luna Bella Cooper
Maryland Luna Charlie Bella
Massachusetts Luna Bella Daisy
Michigan Bella Luna Lucy
Minnesota Luna Charlie Nova
Mississippi Sadie Lucy Charlie
Missouri Luna Bella Cooper
Montana Lucy Bella Charlie
Nebraska Luna Charlie Daisy
Nevada Luna Bella Rocky
New Hampshire Charlie Cooper Lola
New Jersey Luna Bella Bailey
New Mexico Balle Luna Bailey
New York Luna Bella Bailey
North Carolina Luna Bella Charlie
North Dakota Bella Bailey Luna
Ohio Luna Bella Charlie
Oklahoma Luna Charlie Bella
Oregon Luna Charlie Bella
Pennsylvania Luna Bella Cooper
Rhode Island Max Luna Bella
South Carolina Luna Cooper Bella
South Dakota Charlie Luna Lucy
Tennessee Luna Bella Bailey
Texas Luna Bella Charlie
Utah Luna Charlie Koda
Vermont Luna Cooper Buddy
Virginia Luna Bella Lucy
Washington Luna Bella Charlie
Washington, D.C. Charlie Max Winnie
West Virginia Luna Bella Sadie
Wisconsin Luna Charlie Bella
Wyoming Daisy Luna Willow

In addition to the most popular dog names by state, Bark gathered data on the some of the most popular names by breed, which included the top name for Shih Tzus (Gizmo) and the breed with the most unique name (Huskies, which were the only breed to have names such as “Ghost,” “Shadow,” “Aspen” and “Storm” within the top 20).

More information from Bark, including the 100 most popular dog names i n the country and the most popular breeds by state, can be found at the company’s official site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 39

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Dog#Mississippi#South Carolina#Rhode Island#Pets#Bark#Americans
toledocitypaper.com

Perrysburg named one of Ohio’s best hometowns

Toledo’s sister-suburb Perrysburg has been recognized by Ohio Magazine among the five best places to live, work and visit in Ohio. Perrysburg, full of rich history, great schools, and a vibrant downtown area, is a great place to build a home and a life. It is no wonder that they have been named one of the top five hometowns of Ohio.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

OMAHA (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case said it’s the first time he […]
NEBRASKA STATE
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Sweet Child o’ Mine'

Who knew that Guns N’ Roses repped Ohio? (Also Indiana, where lead singer Axl Rose is from) Former GNR member and co-creator of this song Steven Adler was born in Cleveland, Ohio. The (controversial, Google him) future drummer later moved with his family as a child to Los Angeles, California.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records

I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy