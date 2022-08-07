ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigil held for victims of quadruple homicide

By KENNY KROLL, John Murphy
 4 days ago

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — People in Laurel are still coming to terms with the quadruple homicide that rocked their community and on Saturday night, they came together to remember those who lost their lives.

The service began at 6 p.m. and dozens of people from the small town of more than 1,000 gathered inside the Laurel VFW where they honored Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, Dana Twiford, 55, and Michele Ebeling, 53.

Community of Laurel remembers their lost neighbors

The Laurel Ministerial Association hosted the moment of prayer and healing, something a Laurel resident who spoke with KCAU 9 hopes can ease the pain for the entire community.

“To keep that tight knit, closeness that small communities have and tonight’s prayer vigil was comforting for those of us who, which is all of us, who are just sad and angry and kind of los t, but it also just reminds us that we’re all in this together,” said Diana Badley.

One of the reasons why the service was held inside the VFW was because Gene Twiford, one of the four victims, used to be the State Commander for the VFW back in 2000.

