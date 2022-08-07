ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Baby zebra born at Utica Zoo

By Jordan Michael
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuPDK_0h8C2JvP00

UTICA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Zecora the Hartmann’s mountain zebra gave birth to a baby girl on July 30 at Utica Zoo. The delivery of the foal seemingly went off without a hitch and the mother and baby appear to be in good health.

Utica Zoo’s Deputy Director of Life Sciences Jay Pratte, “The birth of a baby zebra is always significant, more due to the rarity of this subspecies in accredited North American zoos,” said Utica Zoo’s Deputy Director of Life Sciences Jay Pratte. “Zecora has been a staff favorite since her arrival last year, and her caregivers could not be more excited about this event. Everyone has fallen in love with our new little girl. Once we are confident that the foal is strong and stable enough to navigate the large zebra habitat, we will be happy to share her with everyone.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Zecora and her daughter, who is not yet named, are not currently visible to visitors of the zoo. Gestation for zebras is 12 months; veterinarian teams were closely watching Zecora’s behavioral development over the past month. Her breeding was suspected to occur with a male zebra at her previous zoo.

Hartmann’s mountain zebras (Equus zebra hartmannae) are found in far south-western Angola and western Namibia in Africa. Their average lifespan is 20 years or more with the oldest mountain zebra under human care being documented at 29 years old, says the Utica Zoo.

Zebras on the run for months in Maryland have been captured

The species is listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. Distinct numbers are not known in the wild, but there are currently only 75 Hartmann’s mountain zebras housed under human care in the United States, according to the IUCN.

In anticipation of Zecora’s arrival in 2021, a new barn and outside yards were built with enrichment, training areas and space for a growing herd. Additional renovations are planned for Rundue, the Hartmann’s mountain stallion who has a separate barn nearby at Utica Zoo’s African Ridge which also houses lions, hyenas and ostrichs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica

If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Utica, NY
Pets & Animals
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
Maryland, NY
City
Utica, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fourth Lake Boat Launch to close this fall

The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting next month. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the launch would close effective on Monday, Sept. 12.
INLET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Zoo#Mountain Zebra#Zebras#Utica Zoo#North American
localsyr.com

Mosquitos infected with EEE virus found in Madison County town

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday. The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lost hiker rescued near OK Slip Falls

Forest rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a lost hiker report in Hamilton County. On the evening of Thursday, July 28, the DEC reported a rescue near Whortleberry Pond in the town of Indian Lake.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Syracuse.com

Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting

Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
POMPEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fire destroys lean-to at Alger Island Campground

Last week, Forest Ranger staff from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a reported campground fire in the area of Alger Island in Herkimer County. The source of the fire was a lean-to that had caught ablaze due to proximity to a nearby unattended fire, and was ultimately declared a total loss.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

U-District & Bagg’s Square Development

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After Mayor Robert Palmieri announced an over $1 million investment to increase parking capacity in Bagg’s Square, we spoke with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente about his plans for that area as well as what he calls the U-District. “Where insight house is...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Camden Native is Latest Central New Yorker to Try Their Luck On Jeopardy

A woman originally from Camden recently had a 2-day run on the long-running game show Jeopardy. Baker, who graduated Camden High School in 1998 as the valedictorian of her class, said she's watched Jeopardy with her family for as long as she can remember. She began taking the online test in 2012 and did so every year before finally being invited to an in-person Jeopardy audition.
CAMDEN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy