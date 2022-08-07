Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Kent Scott Myers
Kent Scott Myers, 3, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born in Paris, Tennessee, the son of Tiffany Myers, of Dover, Tennessee, and Steven Hall, of Florida. Kent was a loving little boy who was always willing to share a hug with anyone. He enjoyed playing with his toys and sharing them with his brothers, sisters and cousins. Kent had a special bond with his grandpa Scott. He leaves behind precious memories to cherish a lifetime.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
radionwtn.com
Our Stations To Livestream Henry County, Union City Games
Paris, Tenn.–Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County High School and Union City High School football and basketball games this season. Station Manager Lance Pierce said we will be videostreaming all the games, both home and away, and the basketball games will include both girls and boys basketball.
radionwtn.com
Nancy Jane Cason
Mrs. Nancy Jane Cason, 71, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville. She was born Monday, April 16, 1951, in Clarksville, Tennessee, daughter of the late Howard Moore and Essie Peacher Moore. Mrs. Cason was a graduate of Stewart County High School class...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Tuesdays In The Park Cancelled Tonight
Paris, Tenn.–Due to the threat of more rain, tonight’s performance by Jargon at Eiffel Tower Park has been cancelled. Tonight would have been the last Tuesdays in the Park event of the season. Organizer Rhonda Stanton said the event will not be rescheduled. “We’ll just have to see everyone next summer,” she said.
radionwtn.com
Judge Parish Bids Adieu In Retirement Reception
Paris, Tenn.–With a courtroom full of colleagues and well-wishers, Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish received a royal send-off to retirement Wednesday afternoon. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Judge Parish with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor the county can bestow. Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson conducted a mock trial and found Judge Parish guilty of being a gentleman and a scholar. ‘Witnesses’ testifying for Judge Parish included Public Defender Jeff Fagan, Assistant District Attorney Andy Clark, General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder, Paris Attorney Hansel McCadams, Parish’s long-time assistant and friend Pam Wade, with Ellen Neese acting as ‘prosecutor’ and Brown Hawley as ‘public defender’. Judge Parish thanked everyone for the kind words and spoke of the importance of family and community in our lives. Judge Parish had announced his retirement several months ago and Paris Attorney Bruce Griffey was elected to the position. Griffey will be serving Henry, Carroll and Benton Counties and will be sworn in September 1. In photo, Judge Parish at right listens as Ridgeway presents the Loyal Patriot Award. Looking on at left are Deputy Ricky Wade and Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson. A Carroll County retirement reception for Judge Parish will be held next week. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
David Crockett’s 236th Birthday To Be Celebrated Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–Kick-off this school year right on Saturday, August 13 as Discovery Park of America celebrates its favorite folk hero, David Crockett. The day includes interactive activities, live demonstrations and the opening of a new blacksmith’s forge at Mill Ridge. The new forge is the result of a partnership between Discovery Park and the Tennessee River Artist Blacksmith Association(TRABA), an organization that offers various opportunities for the public to learn about blacksmithing. Demonstrations of the new forge at Discovery Park will take place periodically throughout the year and will provide an opportunity for guests to experience blacksmiths using the forge to create various projects from start to finish.
radionwtn.com
Generous Donations From Wanzek Construction To UC Schools
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Elementary and Middle School students will benefit greatly from the generosity of Wanzek Construction. The North Dakota company, which is currently working to build a solar farm next to Everett-Steward Regional Airport, has donated a huge truckload of school supplies and nearly $2,500 cash for the future needs of the two UC schools and their teachers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
UC Football, Band To Participate In Purple & Gold Jamboree
Union City, Tenn.–Two football programs that share the same school colors will clash on multiple levels Friday night when Union City plays at Covington in the inaugural Purple and Gold Jamboree. Action will begin at 6 p.m. when UC Middle School faces Crestview for two quarters of action. The...
radionwtn.com
State Commissioner McWhorter To Hold NW Region Town Hall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter will make the seventh stop on his tour of TNECD’s nine regions by hosting a regional town hall meeting in Martin tomorrow, August 12, 2022, at the Martin Event Center. Commissioner McWhorter joined TNECD...
radionwtn.com
Free Community Drive-Thru Baby Shower Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Health Department is presenting a free community Baby Shower “Latch Bash” for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers this week at the Atkins-Porter Recreation Center in Paris. The drive-thru event will be held Thursday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. It will include giveaways,...
radionwtn.com
Morgan, Gatlins, Sheppard, Tillis To Headline Dixie’s 17th Season
Huntingdon, Tenn.–It will be another stellar season for The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center, with guest performers to include Lorrie Morgan, the Gatlin Brothers, Always…Patsy Cline, T.G. Sheppard and Pam Tillis. The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center’s tickets for its 17th Season’s Performance Series will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Murray State Ag Education Program Named No. 1 In Kentucky
MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University’s agricultural education program has been named the top postsecondary agricultural education program in Kentucky by the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators (KAAE), and has also been named by the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) as one of four national finalists for the Outstanding Postsecondary Agricultural Education award.
radionwtn.com
Sharon Firefighters Train In School Bus Safety
Dresden, Tenn.–With Weakley County Schools having additional propane buses in their fleet, the Sharon Fire Department held a training on the main functions and safety features of the buses. During the session, the fire crew learned how to disconnect the battery supply, properly shut off the propane fuel in...
radionwtn.com
Annual Hummingbird Banding Event Saturday At Refuge
Springville, Tenn.–The annual Hummingbird Banding Event will be happening at the Tennessee NWR Visitor Center at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville this weekend, Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 pm with special programs on hummingbirds happening at 11 am and 1 pm. This is the refuge’s...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Historical Theater Academy Registration Open
Union City, Tenn.–Historical Theater Academy is back for another semester. The Fall 2022 play will be about the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Academy participants receive instruction in multiple aspects of theater and historical research and then stage a performance of the original work they create. Classes begin Aug. 15, 2022.
radionwtn.com
Three Victims In Tragic Boating Accident Identified
Decatur County, Tenn.–The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has released the names of the three persons killed in a tragic boating accident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. The victims are identified as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from...
radionwtn.com
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday
Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
radionwtn.com
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City Recognized By U.S. News & World Report
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
Comments / 0