Community fundraiser held for Tulsa bar destroyed in fire

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Funds are being raised to help rebuild a beloved bar and cultural landmark.

The Yellow Brick Road Bar was a total loss after a fire tore through much of the building last month.

On Saturday, the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa hosted YBR Night to help raise money for recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“It’s not just a bar, it’s a home,” said Sara Morris with Yellow Brick Road. “It’s a place you can show up knowing you’ll see a friendly face, someone you know and It’s a place where you can show up however you are. You had of a mess day, a hard day, we’ll still love you.”

YBR is considered to be an endangered bar tied to LGBT culture. It is only one of two dozen lesbian bars still operating in the country.

