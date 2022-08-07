ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Who is the most famous person from your town? Interactive map allows you to click and see

By Nexstar Media Wire, Steve Doyle
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKEUl_0h8C1o3b00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Who is the most famous person from your hometown? Go ahead, guess.

If you hail from, say, Randolph County, North Carolina, you would likely scream “Richard Petty.” After all, the former stock car racer is known as “The King.” Or maybe you’re from Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of Elvis Presley (another King, coincidentally).

Others might be well-known to U.S. residents too. Anyone from Louisville, Kentucky, might immediately point to Muhammad Ali (born Cassius Clay). And those from Omaha, Nebraska, would probably name Warren Buffet.

But no matter where you’re from — burg to borough — you probably know of at least someone you consider to be the most famous person from your region.

If you have no idea — or if you want to argue about what you do know — now you can look up such names in a pretty spectacular way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCPpC_0h8C1o3b00

A computer developer named Topi Tjukanov has created a virtual globe that you can turn, scan and zoom to find the most famous names in any given region (they are large and bold), or even someone a little more obscure from your hometown.

At the broadest level of scanning, users might catch such names as Pablo Picasso, Muhammad (not the Louisville one), Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Marilyn Monroe, Jimi Hendrix, Donald Trump or Barack Obama.

But upon zooming in, the map becomes more defined, and more names are added.

An article for InsideHook, a web technology magazine, says Tjukanov used Wikidata (think Wikipedia) and a mapping software called Mapbox to create the map.

The entries are based on places of birth, and the database is said to be cross-verified and includes 2.39 million people born between the years 3500 B.C. and 2018. That’s a lot of cross-verifying.

Keep on clicking

With a click, you can sort the data by sports, culture, discovery, and science and leadership — sort of a “Jeopardy!” board in front of your very eyes.

When you click a name, the map provides a thumbnail of information that includes a “notability rank,” a gender ID, a living/dead determinant and a link to the subject’s Wiki file.

There is rank in the ranks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dP9UC_0h8C1o3b00

You can go pretty low on the food chain of notoriety, and, like a lot of things involving Wikipedia, you have to wonder at how clearly the information was sorted and reported.

The level of “notability” might be arguable too, depending on how you rank fame.

Honolulu-born Barack Obama ranks No. 1, while singer Rihanna comes in at 76.5 and star soccer player Christiano Ronaldo at 182 – all higher than Jesus, of Bethlehem, who is No. 204.5 on the notability rank. He also gets a “nope” under “is still alive,” which may be a point of argument for some. You can see more on how the notability index was created here.

Discrepancies aside, the map should spark plenty of conversation — and perhaps even a few arguments — along with a bit of fun.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Deputies find remains in pond during search for man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh asks for stay in Mallory Beach civil lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking a judge to delay the civil trial connected to Mallory Beach’s death. The request, filed in Hampton County Court, claims the former South Carolina lawyer will not have “adequate time” to prepare his defense on charges he killed his wife and son and focus on […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Jesus
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
Rihanna
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Cassius Clay
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Donald Trump
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth Police warn residents about scam caller

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is warning residents of a caller attempting to scam residents by pretending to be part of the Port Wentworth PD. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, a male caller has been dialing random phone numbers from the Port Wentworth Police Department’s main line, 912-964-4360. […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire crews respond to overnight fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews are currently extinguishing hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The road remains closed while crews continue to put out the remaining hotspots. The restaurant sustained serious […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Interactive Map#Insid
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy