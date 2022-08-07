Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Walgreens had role in San Francisco opioid crisis, judge rules: CBS News Flash August 11, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Walgreens contributed to San Francisco's opioid crisis and can be held responsible. There’s no word yet on how much the chain will have to pay. Thousands have been evacuated from their homes in southwestern France due to a massive wildfire amid a European heatwave. And comedian Steve Martin tells The Hollywood Reporter his current Hulu series may be the last TV or film work he does.
SF DA Brooke Jenkins received $100,000 from nonprofit linked to recall of Chesa Boudin, report says
The nonprofit was founded by a conservative venture capitalist that bankrolled the recall campaign.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports
SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis, judge rules
San Francisco — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San Francisco's opioid crisis for over-dispensing highly addictive drugs for years without proper oversight and failing to identify and report suspicious orders as required by law. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Activist Said She Was Sedated for Protesting, Decides to Sue San Francisco
A Bay Area woman is now suing San Francisco because she was forcibly sedated by a paramedic for protesting, she said. The woman said it all began when she was taken out by force from a Warriors championship game for protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights activist...
KTVU FOX 2
Moneypox vaccinations in San Francisco kick into high gear as more doses become available
SAN FRANCISCO - Monkeypox vaccinations in San Francisco shifted into high gear on Tuesday where the city distributed approximately 10,000 doses it received from the federal government. "Too many people are suffering in our communities," said a speaker to monkeypox advocates. "They are begging for relief." As of Tuesday, the...
The Daily 08-10-22: Want to get into the Bay Area housing market? Buy somewhere else
If buyers can't afford a home in the Bay Area real estate market, they're trying a new strategy: buying a vacation home as an investment property. Read more. • 'Monster' home divides Hawaii residents amid housing crisis • Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family brawl breaks out
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
californiaglobe.com
SF DA Brooke Jenkins Announces She Will Run For Special DA Election in November
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins submitted paperwork at the Department of Elections to a cheering crowd on Monday, officially entering the November special election to fill out the remainder of what was originally former DA Chesa Boudin’s term. Ever since Boudin was recalled in June, speculation has been...
SFist
In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy
A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
Nutanix, Bay Area unicorn tech startup once valued at $2B, laying off 270 employees
A Bay Area cloud tech startup once valued at more than $2 billion, has laid off 270 employees. Nutanix, an enterprise cloud software firm headquartered in San Jose, announced the layoffs — which comprise 4% of the company’s more than 6,000 staffers globally — in an SEC filing dated Tuesday.
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
NBC Bay Area
Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates
NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
High Rates and Prices are Pushing Home Buyers Out of These 10 Cities
We've all heard stories of couples who, despite earning over $150,000 each, moved to Austin or Santa Fe after not being able to find a home anywhere in the San Francisco Bay Area. This trend reached a head after the COVID-19 pandemic allowed many who otherwise wouldn't have that opportunity...
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco City Employees Headed Towards A Strike
South San Francisco, CA August 8, 2022 Press Release. Preschool teachers, 911 dispatchers, park employees and other people working for the City of South San Francisco may soon be voting on whether to strike for the first time in memory. A city worker strike could impact South City’s parks, libraries, preschools, 911 call centers, building permits, and other essential services.
Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry, early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
DA Jenkins files to run for remainder of term
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the position last month by Mayor London Breed, filed papers to run to fill the end of her predecessor’s term Monday at City Hall. Jenkins joins former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese in the race; he pulled papers last week. Jenkins’ […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report
A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
thecentersquare.com
In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year
(The Center Square) – An assistant chief of the fire department for the city of San Francisco made $458,223 in 2021, thanks in part to $193,883 in overtime as he led a group of 11 employees of the fire department who made more than $400,000 that year. One firefighter...
CBS News
