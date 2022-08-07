ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS News

Walgreens had role in San Francisco opioid crisis, judge rules: CBS News Flash August 11, 2022

A federal judge has ruled that Walgreens contributed to San Francisco's opioid crisis and can be held responsible. There’s no word yet on how much the chain will have to pay. Thousands have been evacuated from their homes in southwestern France due to a massive wildfire amid a European heatwave. And comedian Steve Martin tells The Hollywood Reporter his current Hulu series may be the last TV or film work he does.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports

SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
SFist

In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy

A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
NBC Bay Area

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives.
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco City Employees Headed Towards A Strike

South San Francisco, CA August 8, 2022 Press Release. Preschool teachers, 911 dispatchers, park employees and other people working for the City of South San Francisco may soon be voting on whether to strike for the first time in memory. A city worker strike could impact South City’s parks, libraries, preschools, 911 call centers, building permits, and other essential services.
KRON4 News

DA Jenkins files to run for remainder of term

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the position last month by Mayor London Breed, filed papers to run to fill the end of her predecessor’s term Monday at City Hall. Jenkins joins former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese in the race; he pulled papers last week. Jenkins’ […]
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report

A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
CBS News

CBS News

