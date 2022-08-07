PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner says one person potentially died Sunday in Portland, Oregon, when the temperature reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The medical examiner said Monday that the person is suspected to have died from hyperthermia. Officials say further tests will determine whether the death is officially heat-related. The state medical examiner’s office previously said it was investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related during a weeklong heatwave that ended Sunday, July 31. Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest. Last year, about 800 people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia during a heat wave in which the temperature reached an all-time high of 116 F in Portland.

