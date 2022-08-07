ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Churchman
3d ago

THINK!?? YOUR election processcan NOT be TRUSTED!! Think??and this is one county in Oregon?JUST think?? WHO are countingYOUR vote?? OR are THEY?? Willthe progressive democrats STEALAGAIN?? or SAY folks nothing hereto see!! move along?? Or the MEDIAWILL fo SILENT?? YOU make the call!

Portland Tribune

Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot

Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
KATU.com

Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in North Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the infiltration of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Sheriff’s position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November

Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
thereflector.com

Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council

The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
clarkcountylive.com

Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor

Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley resident: Red-flag laws should be a bipartisan issue

Brian Fitzgerald: Democrats right to pass law allowing seizure of weapons; Republicans right to demand real due process.The recent Oregon gubernatorial debate highlighted the division we have in Oregon surrounding firearms. Democrats are pushing for further restrictions, and Republicans seem content with a laissez-faire approach. Partisan rancor surrounding firearms is driving people further underground in their ideological silos. This is unhealthy and detrimental to compromise. I believe Oregon's red flag law, or Extreme Risk Protective Order, is a vital tool for government to combat gun violence. Mass shootings have become an out-of-control epidemic. Democrats are right: Thoughts and...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Medical Examiner: 1 Potential Heat Death Sunday In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner says one person potentially died Sunday in Portland, Oregon, when the temperature reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The medical examiner said Monday that the person is suspected to have died from hyperthermia. Officials say further tests will determine whether the death is officially heat-related. The state medical examiner’s office previously said it was investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related during a weeklong heatwave that ended Sunday, July 31. Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest. Last year, about 800 people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia during a heat wave in which the temperature reached an all-time high of 116 F in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters

Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
KXL

Portland Fire Investigates Arson In Northeast

Portland, Ore. – An arson investigation is happening right now at a vacant building in Northeast Portland. Lt. Laurent Picard with Portland Fire and Rescue says the fire was intentional. “From the exterior of the building with combustibles set on fire.” He says the fire extended into the wall of the Warehouse.
PORTLAND, OR

Community Policy