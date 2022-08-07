Read full article on original website
Churchman
3d ago
THINK!?? YOUR election processcan NOT be TRUSTED!! Think??and this is one county in Oregon?JUST think?? WHO are countingYOUR vote?? OR are THEY?? Willthe progressive democrats STEALAGAIN?? or SAY folks nothing hereto see!! move along?? Or the MEDIAWILL fo SILENT?? YOU make the call!
Reply
4
Related
KXL
Marion County Firefighters Wildfire Task Force Heads to Deschutes County
Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon are prompting the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position two task forces of firefighters and equipment in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from Marion County is heading to Deschutes County. It’s 13 firefighters,...
Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot
Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
KGW
Clark County voters face a November election without incumbent Rep. Herrera Beutler
Beutler’s concession on Tuesday means a new playing field for the general election. Some voters are excited, others apprehensive about their choices.
KATU.com
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September
PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in North Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the infiltration of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
klcc.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s position, county council seats will feature newcomers in November
Updated election results show positions in Clark County are poised for some new faces as newcomers to the seats are set to move on to the November general election. The race for Clark County sheriff has one of the office’s current administrative leaders as the front-runner of the pack of candidates who are looking to replace current sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not running for re-election.
WWEEK
Following a Damning Report, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Will Split the Planning and Sustainability Commission in Two
A report sent this spring to City Commissioner Carmen Rubio showed that one of the most important boards in the city was paralyzed by an ideological split. Rubio’s decision echoed King Solomon’s: She split the commission in two. What is the document? In April, Commissioner Rubio received a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multnomah County couple kicked out of motel shelter due to pregnancy, lawsuit alleges
A Multnomah County couple is suing Do Good Multnomah, a local non-profit, for allegedly kicking them out of their residence based off of familial status.
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine Drive.
thereflector.com
Clark County seeks volunteers for law and justice council
The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for an open seat on the county’s law and justice council. The position is open to a resident who lives in an incorporated city in Clark County, stated a news release. The law and justice council was established by law to help...
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
Happy Valley resident: Red-flag laws should be a bipartisan issue
Brian Fitzgerald: Democrats right to pass law allowing seizure of weapons; Republicans right to demand real due process.The recent Oregon gubernatorial debate highlighted the division we have in Oregon surrounding firearms. Democrats are pushing for further restrictions, and Republicans seem content with a laissez-faire approach. Partisan rancor surrounding firearms is driving people further underground in their ideological silos. This is unhealthy and detrimental to compromise. I believe Oregon's red flag law, or Extreme Risk Protective Order, is a vital tool for government to combat gun violence. Mass shootings have become an out-of-control epidemic. Democrats are right: Thoughts and...
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
KXL
Medical Examiner: 1 Potential Heat Death Sunday In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner says one person potentially died Sunday in Portland, Oregon, when the temperature reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The medical examiner said Monday that the person is suspected to have died from hyperthermia. Officials say further tests will determine whether the death is officially heat-related. The state medical examiner’s office previously said it was investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related during a weeklong heatwave that ended Sunday, July 31. Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest. Last year, about 800 people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia during a heat wave in which the temperature reached an all-time high of 116 F in Portland.
Rent prices for Portlanders could get ‘a lot worse’
As inflation moderates, measures of housing costs remain steady at a high level and a new law in Oregon designed to keep rents in check will likely not contain the problem.
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
KXL
Portland Fire Investigates Arson In Northeast
Portland, Ore. – An arson investigation is happening right now at a vacant building in Northeast Portland. Lt. Laurent Picard with Portland Fire and Rescue says the fire was intentional. “From the exterior of the building with combustibles set on fire.” He says the fire extended into the wall of the Warehouse.
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
Comments / 1