A wildfire indirectly killed thousands of fish near Oregon border
The McKinney Fire tore through the woods along Northern California's Klamath River. And then there were thunderstorms.
Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
Views differ on how best to manage Oregon’s wild horses
Oregon is home to about 4,500 wild horses, but according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management the state can only sustain about 2,700. The federal agency has proposed testing three methods of contraception on the animals. But some advocates are questioning the agency’s priorities. According to Rob Sharp,...
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
Quake off Curry Co., Aug. 10
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry Co.
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos
You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
Eastern Oregon schools grapple with security questions after Uvalde tragedy
In the wake of May’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, rural school leaders in Eastern Oregon met on Monday in Pendleton to review their security measures. About 200 school officials, police officers and mental health professionals from across Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties piled into a conference room at the Pendleton Convention Center to figure out how to prevent a public safety crisis in their community.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires
Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Christine Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
The Republican candidate for governor in Oregon, Christine Drazan, has called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness.
