ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
OREGON STATE
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Brookings, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
City
Gold Beach, OR
Brookings, OR
Government
opb.org

Views differ on how best to manage Oregon’s wild horses

Oregon is home to about 4,500 wild horses, but according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management the state can only sustain about 2,700. The federal agency has proposed testing three methods of contraception on the animals. But some advocates are questioning the agency’s priorities. According to Rob Sharp,...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Feral Cats#Jetty#Animal Rescue#Beach#French
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month

photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake off Curry Co., Aug. 10

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry Co.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers

Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
klcc.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos

You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
ENVIRONMENT
ijpr.org

Eastern Oregon schools grapple with security questions after Uvalde tragedy

In the wake of May’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, rural school leaders in Eastern Oregon met on Monday in Pendleton to review their security measures. About 200 school officials, police officers and mental health professionals from across Umatilla, Morrow and Union counties piled into a conference room at the Pendleton Convention Center to figure out how to prevent a public safety crisis in their community.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires

Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy