L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Metro Station To Honour Late Nipsey Hussle With Name Tribute
The City of Los Angeles is doing its part to honour the legacy of the deceased rapper, who will now have a brand new Metro Rail station named in his honour. As per CBS Los Angeles, the stop will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is to be located in Nipsey Hussle Square.
hotnewhiphop.com
Oscars Producer Responds To Will Smith's Apology To Chris Rock
Although the 2022 Oscars (and the slap heard across the world) took place nearly five months ago, the infamous story is still unfolding right before our eyes, in real-time. Last month, Will Smith took to social media and issued a public video apology to the comedian for slapping him on national television. On Wednesday, the ceremony's producer, Will Packer, commended Will on his apology, saying, "I love the fact that he’s being so transparent about his process. He is being very public and honest and open about his remorse.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Is Looking For Someone To Feed His Lion Cubs When They Arrive At The Promise Land
Back in May, Rick Ross revealed to his Instagram followers that he was eager to bring some pet cats to his Georgia estate, The Promise Land, though the creatures he has on the way are much bigger than the usual four-legged friends people keep at their home. On Tuesday (August...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface's Mom: "U Just Should Pull Up"
Blueface and his mother got into an explosive argument online in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The rapper's mom, Karlissa Safford, claimed the rapper was pimping Chrisean Rock, which he later denied. "None my mom say is true,” he wrote. “I don’t even know that lady anymore I lost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Discusses Philadelphia Roots & Self Love With Jazzy’s World
Lil Uzi Vert took a break from enjoying the festivities at Rolling Loud recently to chat with Jazzy's World for a rare interview from the reclusive rapper. Uzi reflected on their experiences in Philadelphia, playing the trumpet in high school, and more while talking to the young interviewer. “My experiences...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Confirms He Doesn’t Have Monkeypox After Posting About Virus On Social Media
Soulja Boy has clearly established that enjoys having bragging rights as the “first rapper” to do pretty much anything, and earlier this week, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” hitmaker concerned several of his fans after he lead them to believe that he had been infected with he monkeypox virus that has been rapidly spreading across the nation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"
Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent's Demo For The Game's "Higher" Found On Newly Discovered Hard Drive
The Game and 50 Cent haven't gotten along for a long time. The former G-Unit members have been feuding for what feels like an eternity. The Game recently claimed that 50 Cent "can't rap," and 50 Cent lamented that G-Unit artists still blame him for their career failures. A recently...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner’s Thirsty Twitter Talk Has Left Users Unimpressed
Brittany Renner appears to have met her controversial match in “Thinkin With My D*ck” rapper Kevin Gates, though Twitter users haven’t held back in expressing how annoyed they are with the pair’s sexual conversations winding up on their timelines. If you missed the social media exploits,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cordae Surprises Fans With Two New Tracks Ahead Of Zane Lowe Interview
Cordae shared two new songs, “Unacceptable” and “So With That,” for fans on Thursday, ahead of an upcoming interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. In an excerpt from the discussion, Cordae discusses the new songs and reveals that he ran them by Pharrell before releasing them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Angela Yee Announces That "The Breakfast Club... Is Officially Over"
For years, there has been speculation regarding the status of The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Anglea Yee have been leaders in the radio markets as they're one of the most coveted shows in the "urban" sector, and since 2010, The Breakfast Club has been in the business of entertaining the masses. Like any workplace environment, there have been dust-ups among the hosts as their friendships were tested, especially Charlamagne and Angela Yee in recent years, following the former's infamous interview with Gucci Mane.
EXCLUSIVE: Director Sadé Clacken Joseph Talks Rap Sh!t and Breaking Barriers
When filmmaker Sadé Clacken Joseph was coming of age in the Bronx as a first-generation American in a Caribbean immigrant household, she never would have guessed that her no-nonsense mother would eventually become her biggest cheerleader. Especially while she makes her way in the world as a creative. And “creative” in her space is more […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West & Lil Uzi Vert Wear Matching Yeezy Sunglasses After Getting Matching Tattoos
It's always inspiring to see a budding friendship. Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert have been palling around town as of late, most recently getting matching tattoos with Steve Lacy that read, "We here forever technically." Kanye's fifth divorce lawyer just abandoned him, so perhaps Uzi is trying to cheer him up.
hotnewhiphop.com
"Old Town Road" Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube, Lil Nas X Celebrates
There was a time in 2019 when it was impossible not to hear "Old Town Road." The massive hit broke records all over the place, becoming the most-certified song in RIAA history, going 14-times platinum. Nas X released seemingly countless remixes of the song, and artists all over the industry were eager to help out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Run The Jewels Perform Stripped-Back Version Of "A Few Words For The Firing Squad" On "Late Show"
Run The Jewels, the critically acclaimed duo made up of El-P and Killer Mike, have never shied away from getting political. They were among the over 600 musicians who called for a boycott of Israel after the country besieged Gaza last year. Their fourth album, RTJ4, came out in June of 2020, near the height of the Black Lives Matter protests that seized the United States following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Much of the album directly addressed the injustices that were being protested.
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
