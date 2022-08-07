Read full article on original website
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Time to Schein: Why the Saints Are the Perfect Team for Jimmy Garoppolo
Adam Schein explains his take on why the New Orleans Saints would be the perfect team for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
BREAKING: Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just hours before the Chicago Bears hit the field at Soldier Field for Family Fest a star player has officially requested a trade. Linebacker Roquan Smith has officially requested a trade from the franchise. Smith has been a "hold in" so far in training camp,...
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
Eric Musselman addresses win in Game 1 of European Tour, his technical foul
The Arkansas Razorbacks dominated game one of their foreign tour versus Valencia Seleccion in Spain on Tuesday. The final score of 108-59 reflected the lop-sided talent, but overall, the game still provided the team with a list of improvements to make as their Euro tour continues. Head coach Eric Musselman...
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
WATCH: OL Bless Harris on Thursday practice in Jacksonville, talks transition from FCS to FBS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State offensive lineman Bless Harris was made available to the media on Thursday after FSU finished their first of two practices in Jacksonville this week. Harris spoke about his transition from the FCS to the FBS level, being coached by Alex Atkins and the adversity that comes with playing out of your comfort zone. The video of that interview can be seen below:
'He does have a slinger': Strong-armed Jones delivers potent performance
On the opening drive of Arizona State's final 11-on-11 period Wednesday, junior quarterback Emory Jones loaded up his weapon with enough ammunition to last the remainder of the practice. Even more importantly, his aim was finally true. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Florida transfer fired a bullet from his powerful hand-cannon to...
Arkansas 108, Valencia Seleccion 59: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up their foreign tour with an impressive, 108-59, victory over Valencia Seleccion from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia (Spain) on Tuesday. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 17 points. The Hogs had five players — Smith, Trevon Brazile, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Barry...
Live Updates: Arkansas 95, Catalan Elite 83 (4Q)
Follow along for live updates as Arkansas men's basketball continues its foreign tour against Catalan Elite from Pavello Poliesportiu de Tianain in Barcelona, Spain. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (CT), and the game can be live streamed HERE with valid subscription at FloHoops.com. Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball Roster. 0...
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Georgia football: Jamon Dumas-Johnson has ‘challenged himself’ in lead-up to season
By the time Georgia’s spring practice concluded, Jamon Dumas-Johnson looked like a favorite to start at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Based on what his position coach said this week, Dumas-Johnson has continued working to make sure he makes that possibility a reality. Georgia co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn...
PHOTOS: Vols' Thursday practice
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Thursday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shorts and helmets, and two periods were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale offers update on Ja'Den McBurrows' recovery
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team is excited about the potential of its athletic, versatile secondary this fall. Players like DJ Turner, Rod Moore, RJ Moten and Gemon Green offer experience, while others such as Will Johnson, Mike Sainristil, Makari Paige, Zeke Berry and Keon Sabb also project to figure into the rotation.
57 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Thursday morning for the seventh practice of fall camp. It came on the heels of the team’s first day off after six straight days of action. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where...
Ivins: CJ Carr a 'massive, monster get for the Irish'
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion was surrounding the elite quarterbacks from the class of 2024. Naturally,...
Tavion Gadson is FSU's latest commitment along the defensive line
TALLAHASSEE — Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to Florida State on Thursday. The Seminoles had been a steady contender in his recruitment dating back to when they offered in March, soon after a Junior Day visit to Tallahassee for the Peach State prospect. An official visit in late June put the Seminoles clearly out-front in his recruitment and that held true to him making his public commitment today. He went in-depth with Noles247.com on his decision here.
Kelsey Pope updates how transfer WR Bru McCoy is progressing in camp
Three weeks out from its season opener, Tennessee continues to look for a starter to emerge on the other side from star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. When the Vols opened preseason training camp this month, Southern California transfer Bru McCoy was viewed as the favorite to take over that important role in the offense as Tennessee looks for quality complements to one of its top playmakers, but the former five-star prospect is still a work in progress in addition to waiting on a ruling on his eligibility (the Vols remain optimistic). Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope provided an update of how McCoy is coming along after Thursday’s practice, Tennessee’s ninth of the preseason.
