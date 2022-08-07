ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

BREAKING: Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just hours before the Chicago Bears hit the field at Soldier Field for Family Fest a star player has officially requested a trade. Linebacker Roquan Smith has officially requested a trade from the franchise. Smith has been a "hold in" so far in training camp,...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
Person
Sam Pittman
247Sports

WATCH: OL Bless Harris on Thursday practice in Jacksonville, talks transition from FCS to FBS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State offensive lineman Bless Harris was made available to the media on Thursday after FSU finished their first of two practices in Jacksonville this week. Harris spoke about his transition from the FCS to the FBS level, being coached by Alex Atkins and the adversity that comes with playing out of your comfort zone. The video of that interview can be seen below:
247Sports

Arkansas 108, Valencia Seleccion 59: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up their foreign tour with an impressive, 108-59, victory over Valencia Seleccion from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia (Spain) on Tuesday. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 17 points. The Hogs had five players — Smith, Trevon Brazile, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Barry...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Live Updates: Arkansas 95, Catalan Elite 83 (4Q)

Follow along for live updates as Arkansas men's basketball continues its foreign tour against Catalan Elite from Pavello Poliesportiu de Tianain in Barcelona, Spain. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (CT), and the game can be live streamed HERE with valid subscription at FloHoops.com. Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball Roster. 0...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols' Thursday practice

The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Thursday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shorts and helmets, and two periods were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ivins: CJ Carr a 'massive, monster get for the Irish'

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion was surrounding the elite quarterbacks from the class of 2024. Naturally,...
NFL
247Sports

Tavion Gadson is FSU's latest commitment along the defensive line

TALLAHASSEE — Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to Florida State on Thursday. The Seminoles had been a steady contender in his recruitment dating back to when they offered in March, soon after a Junior Day visit to Tallahassee for the Peach State prospect. An official visit in late June put the Seminoles clearly out-front in his recruitment and that held true to him making his public commitment today. He went in-depth with Noles247.com on his decision here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Kelsey Pope updates how transfer WR Bru McCoy is progressing in camp

Three weeks out from its season opener, Tennessee continues to look for a starter to emerge on the other side from star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. When the Vols opened preseason training camp this month, Southern California transfer Bru McCoy was viewed as the favorite to take over that important role in the offense as Tennessee looks for quality complements to one of its top playmakers, but the former five-star prospect is still a work in progress in addition to waiting on a ruling on his eligibility (the Vols remain optimistic). Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope provided an update of how McCoy is coming along after Thursday’s practice, Tennessee’s ninth of the preseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy