Three weeks out from its season opener, Tennessee continues to look for a starter to emerge on the other side from star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. When the Vols opened preseason training camp this month, Southern California transfer Bru McCoy was viewed as the favorite to take over that important role in the offense as Tennessee looks for quality complements to one of its top playmakers, but the former five-star prospect is still a work in progress in addition to waiting on a ruling on his eligibility (the Vols remain optimistic). Wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope provided an update of how McCoy is coming along after Thursday’s practice, Tennessee’s ninth of the preseason.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO