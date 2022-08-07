Read full article on original website
Atalanta ‘make initial contact’ with Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri — report
The rumors surrounding Chelsea spare part Emerson Palmieri are starting to heat up once again, with interest from Atalanta following soon after reported interest from Nottingham Forest. There had been some interest earlier in the window from the likes of Lazio or even Juventus (or some other random Serie A team), but those stories died out after Chelsea reportedly set a €15m asking price.
Frenkie De Jong has given Chelsea little if any encouragement to submit bid — report
There are two teams who would give an arm and a leg to have Frenkie De Jong as their player. And there is one team who want Frenkie De Jong to give an arm and a leg to be their player. And yet, Frenkie De Jong still wants the latter.
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
Conor Bradley Scores First Senior Goal on Loan at Bolton
Liverpool FC’s 19-year-old right-back Conor Bradley seems to be loving life on loan at Bolton. It’s early days yet, but Bradley has already:. And now, he’s banging in 25-yard screamers from outside the box against Salford (hahaha) in the EFL cup too!. Bolton manager Ian Evatt had...
Fosse Posse roundtable: what to do with Amartey?
After an up and down start to the season, the next question for the roundtable should have been how to fix Leicester City’s biggest weakness. Unfortunately, the answer to that is just ‘bench Amartey’ so we’ll have to delve a little deeper. Instead I asked whether...
Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
There is quite the positive buzz around Arsenal at the moment. Solid summer additions and a strong Premier League opener. A young and exciting squad that the fanbase appears to be behind. Plus, an enjoyable look behind the scenes in the All or Nothing docuseries. Personally, I’ve enjoyed getting to know Mikel Arteta a bit deeper than the typical press conferences. Reports from training indicate that key players are returning from fitness issues and things seem smooth at the moment as Arsenal gets set for their home opener against Leicester City.
Lijnders on “Special and Really Cool” New Striker Signing Darwin Nuñez
An £80M price tag brings massive expectations with it in the football world, but while it’s far too early to say just how successful new striker signing Darwin Nuñez is going to be for Liverpool, the early signs are promising. Coming off the bench in the Community...
Everton and hummel unveil new 90s-inspired third kit for 2022-23 season
The Everton kit line-up for the 2022-23 season is complete with the unveiling of their new yellow third kit. The design takes its inspiration from the Everton away strip from 1990-92, though it has been given a modern twist with the outline of the prince Rupert Tower replacing the club badge.
CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan
Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
Sunderland are back in the Championship - and I feel good!
Watching Sunderland play in the Championship feels good - very good. I don’t want what I’m about to write to seem belittling or patronising to the teams in League One, because we deserved to be there and the other teams did a very good job in keeping us there. League One looks very competitive this year as well, and I think we’d have struggled to get out of it if we didn’t last season. For any fans of other teams reading, our complaints about League One were genuinely more to do with our own expectations of the club rather than thinking we were too big for the league.
Matchday Musings: Carabao leaves Sunderland looking strangely lethargic
Fans might have happy memories of semi-final successes at Hillsborough in 1973, 1992 and of course earlier in 2022, but if you put all that to one side Sunderland’s cup record against Sheffield Wednesday isn’t too clever. The two clubs had met in the League Cup twice before,...
Manchester City Opponent Primer: AFC Bournemouth
City are off and running in the Premier League after taking all three points away to West Ham United. It was a lovely day in London for Pep Guardiola’s men, and now they return home to the Etihad for the home debut of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Stefan Ortega Moreno. The last time we saw City at home, they were completing a furious comeback against Aston Villa to lift the PL trophy in the Manchester sun. Up next for the Champions are AFC Bournemouth.
Tuesday August 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Barcelona still ‘€30-40m short’ after fourth lever: Alonso deal, Christensen future in doubt?
It’s a “fight against the clock”, says local outlet Diario Sport after Barcelona mortgaged yet another part of their club, this time selling off a(nother) quarter of their in-house media operation to a third party for €100m. The “fourth lever” has been pulled, and it sounds like they’re now fresh out of levers. (And are thus looking to “manage” the situation with transfers and extortions.)
Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round
Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
Scouting all the strikers Everton have been linked with recently
Surely Everton would have known going into the summer transfer window that having Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon as the only out-and-out strikers in the squad was a dangerous strategy. And as if they had tempted fate, a freak injury to Calvert-Lewin sustained in training meant he would be out for at least the first six weeks of the new campaign. To make matters worse, Rondon was suspended for the season opener against Chelsea as well, a punishment carried over from last season’s red card against Brentford, and that saw the Blues take on Frank Lampard’s striker with Anthony Gordon slotting in as a ‘False 9’ in that game.
Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders
News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
Fan Focus: Sheff Wed fan James is backing Darren Moore to deliver promotion this season!
Matthew Crichton: Following last minute playoff heartbreak last season, are Wednesday fans confident of promotion this time around?. James Mappin: More than ever. We’ve recruited well in the summer transfer window with Smith and Ihiekwe from Rotherham, Vaulks from Cardiff, and Stockdale from Wycombe amongst others but still have the likes of Bannan, Windass and Gregory at our disposal.
Empoli leading race to sign Ethan Ampadu on loan from Chelsea — report
Ethan Ampadu spent last season on loan at Venezia in Serie A, and while his team ended up rock bottom and thus relegated, his performances were noticed by other teams in the league, who did not. Spezia are one of those, as we learned last week, and now they’ve been...
