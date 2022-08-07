ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Photo by Martin Jaroš on Unsplash

Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian.

The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when it ran off the street and rolled over in a corn field. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Lake Lillian, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two passengers, a 21-year-old and a 25-year-old, were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is currently underway, but the sheriff’s office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

