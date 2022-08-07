Read full article on original website
BREAKING: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Commits to LSU
Collins gives the Tigers a massive in-state win, brings a diverse skill set to LSU
tigerdroppings.com
Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs
50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
LSU OC Mike Denbrock continues to mold Tiger offensive attack
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who’s fresh off a playoff appearance with the Cincinnati Bearcats, is hoping to mold an attack that will take the Tigers far as well. “It really comes down to what we’re trying to build with our unit more than...
WWL-TV
Who will be the starting QB for LSU football in 2022?
LSU football reports for fall camp today and the first day of practice starts on Thursday. What position battles will we see play out in the next month?
brproud.com
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
Drew Brees Backed Burger Spot Expanding into Lafayette and Beyond after Success in Baton Rouge
A Louisiana sports legend and his team of experienced restaurant entrepreneurs are reportedly planning to take up residence in Lafayette as "Smalls Sliders" expands further across the state and country. Check out how Drew Brees' next project in the "Hub-City" may bring about the bite-sized burger cravings-cure you didn't know you needed.
theadvocate.com
Southern's Jordan Lewis is already a star. Eric Dooley wants to see Lewis' best season yet.
Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there. As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
WWL-TV
Gas below $3 per gallon? Some stations in Baton Rouge are already there
NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices have been falling fairly quickly in Louisiana and around the country since peaking at extremely high levels in mid-June. In addition, several relative “bargains” can be found with at least 4 stations in Baton Rouge listing prices below $3 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
wbrz.com
An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year
BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
theadvocate.com
HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show
"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
KEDM
CF Industries announces $198.5 million plan to produce blue ammonia at Donaldsonville Complex
CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it says is the largest ammonia production facility in the world. The project would create 12 new direct jobs with average...
West Side Journal
Port Allen officer on leave for “ripping gold chains” off two people in Tigerland
A Port Allen police officer has been placed on leave without pay while Port Allen PD investigates. On July 30, 2022, the Baton Rouge City Police Department notified Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks that a Port Allen Officer had allegedly been involved in a “physical altercation” in East Baton Rouge Parish.
brproud.com
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
brproud.com
Tuesday Night: Heavy rain threat Wednesday through Friday
Tonight: Most rain should fade by sunset, but a couple of storms could drift into our area later this evening – This would be more for areas north and northwest of Baton Rouge. Overnight temperatures in the low and mid 70s. Wednesday: Rain chances will start to climb on...
brproud.com
2023 Early Childhood Teacher of the Year from WBR focuses “on the whole child”
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Three teachers were recognized at the Louisiana Department of Education’s 16th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday, July 30. One of those teachers was Annie Richardson, a Head Start Teacher at Caneview K-8 in Port Allen. On that night...
