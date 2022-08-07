CLAYPOOL — The summer heat and humidity didn’t stop the crowds from enjoying the Echoes of the Past Tractor Show, Drive and Pull on Aug. 5 and 6. It was located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Hundreds of patrons were treated to more than 135 vintage and antique restored tractors on display. A vintage thresher, donated by Bill and Becky Thomas, was put into action threshing the wheat the club had bound last month. The straw run through the thresher was then used to hide coins and golden tokens for the kids to find and trade in for prizes.

