inkfreenews.com
KCCVB Launches Adventure Challenge Passport
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the Adventure Challenge Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Adventure Challenge includes 14 of the top tourist attractions in Kosciusko County. By digitally checking in at...
inkfreenews.com
Theft Of Tesla In Mentone Quickly Culminates In Crash
MENTONE — A woman who allegedly stole a Tesla in Mentone crashed it minutes later into a thicket of trees. The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on a gravel road that leads to the town’s sewage plant. The unidentified driver was airlifted by Lutheran Air to a...
inkfreenews.com
Dillinger Raid IV To Be Held Sep. 10 At Warsaw Old Jail Museum
WARSAW — He was here in 1934. Now he’s back. The Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, North First Street and West Columbia Street, Pierceton. Driver: Angel M. Roberts, 22, South Washington Street, Pierceton. Roberts’ vehicle had a spare tire on it and was pulling to the right. It pulled to the right and hit two parked vehicles. Damage: Up to $50,000.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
inkfreenews.com
Mobile Home South Of Warsaw Heavily Damaged By Fire
WARSAW – A mobile home south of Warsaw was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night, Aug. 10. Shortly after 8 p.m., Atwood, Mentone and Warsaw-Wayne Fire departments responded to the fire at Lot No. 7 at 3529 CR 100S. Dispatchers reported all of the occupants escaped the home. Lutheran...
inkfreenews.com
Conrad Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. Conrad was born July 8, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the son of (the late) Elmer and Ardice (Anglin) Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the US Navy.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 8900 block of West CR 450N, Etna Green. An accidental gunshot wound was reported. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2100 block of East...
inkfreenews.com
Clock is Ticking On Rundown Chinworth Apartment Building
WARSAW — When are they going to demolish it?. Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in...
inkfreenews.com
Martha Scantlen
Martha Jane Scantlen, 93, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3 p.m. Aug. 9, at her residence in North Manchester. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, Elkhart, to John and Isabel (Hardy) Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class of 1948 Coldwater High School, Coldwater, Mich. In her...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Airport Weather Data Temporarily Sidelined
WARSAW — Warsaw Airport’s Automated Weather Observation System is on standby. Airport Manager Nick King said Tuesday, Aug. 9, that they suspect the problem began after a recent lightning strike, but he can’t confirm that for certain. King told the board of aviation that the problem essentially...
inkfreenews.com
Cynthia Himpele
Cynthia Lee (Erk) Himpele, 66, Mishawaka, died Aug. 6, 2022. She was born May 14, 1956. She married Brian Himpele in 2008; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Ryan (Megan) Riesenberg, Canadian Lakes, Mich., Benjamin (Amber) Riesenberg, Chesterson, Amanda (Jason) Jones, Goshen and MaryJane Riesenberg, South Bend; stepchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Haller, Hazlet, N.J. and Christopher Himpele, Mishawaka; seven grandchildren; her sister, Karen (Jim) Goodrich, Boulder, Colo.; and her brother, Richard (Deborah) Erk, Albermarle, N.C.
inkfreenews.com
Friday’s Summer Concert Series Features High Life
WARSAW — As part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series, High Life will be performing from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Central Park Plaza, Warsaw. This free concert, featuring jazz and rhythm music, is a perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, enjoy familiar tunes and experience new types of performances.
inkfreenews.com
Ann Burton Furnivall — UPDATED
Ann Burton Furnivall 77, Rochester, died at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 20, 1944. She married Steve Furnivall; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her son, Jon (Terri) Wootten, Rochester; daughter, Julie (Mark) Shambarger, Rochester;...
inkfreenews.com
Victim Stabbed More Than 30 Times, Witness Testifies
WARSAW — The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a murder trial in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Sheriff’s Merit Board Hears Details About Barricade Incident
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in which a man had barricaded himself in an attic. KCSO Sgt. Travis Shively provided that information at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. He noted that Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes had asked him to mention it at the meeting.
inkfreenews.com
Echoes Of The Past Hosts Community Event
CLAYPOOL — The summer heat and humidity didn’t stop the crowds from enjoying the Echoes of the Past Tractor Show, Drive and Pull on Aug. 5 and 6. It was located at the corner of County Farm Road and CR 700S in Claypool. Hundreds of patrons were treated to more than 135 vintage and antique restored tractors on display. A vintage thresher, donated by Bill and Becky Thomas, was put into action threshing the wheat the club had bound last month. The straw run through the thresher was then used to hide coins and golden tokens for the kids to find and trade in for prizes.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
inkfreenews.com
New Med Tech Company Launches In Warsaw
WARSAW — GemViz has announced its launch as the first start-up med-tech company in Warsaw, the Orthopedic Capital of the World. GemViz is focused on providing services and developing solutions in the rapidly growing digital technology, or med tech, segment of medical devices that will deepen surgical insights and improve patient outcomes.
inkfreenews.com
Ronald Fisher
Ronald Lenard Fisher, 82, Topeka, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his home in Topeka. He was born Sep. 15, 1939. On June 11, 1960, he married Mary Ann Ort; she survives in Tokeka. He is survived by his six children, Kimberly (Jack) Applegate, Ligonier, Todd (Vicki) Fisher, Topeka, Curt...
