Jt
4d ago
What is it with Greek restaurants, somebody paid 400 Euros for snacks and two drinks recently and the owner thought that was fine?
9
Guest
3d ago
When we vacationed for a few days in Mykonos, it was expensive but not this expensive. It was pre Covid. Sadly the owner of DK Oyster is ripping people off. Every single establishment had a menu displayed upon entry. If they don’t, keep walking.
4
Out Sider
4d ago
All this does is tell me to never go to Greece. That’s a shame cause I wanted too!
7
