Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — State officials celebrated the opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center on Thursday in downtown Charleston. The Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service,...
WVNews
Man enters plea in fatal shooting of high school athlete
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting a West Virginia high school athlete a month before he graduated has agreed to a plea deal in the case. Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 20, entered a Kennedy plea Wednesday, which means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state has enough evidence for a conviction, news outlets reported.
Comments / 0