New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
Tips for New York State Drivers: “6 Reasons Speeding Is Stupid”
Do you speed when you are driving? If you are a 'normal' driver you probably go between 5 and 10 miles per hour over the speed limit at any given time. Is 5 mph over the speed limit even speeding?. New York State is about to hold one of its...
AOL Corp
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Report finds New York needs clear line of succession for governors
The state needs to update and clarify its gubernatorial line of succession so New Yorkers have a clear understanding of who is in charge, especially during an emergency. That's the argument of a report released on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's declaration he would step down within two weeks, by Fordham Law School's Rule of Law Clinic.
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA
A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]
The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor to conduct study on employment rate of transgender New Yorkers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Wednesday that directs the state Department of Labor to conduct a study on the statewide employment rate of transgender individuals in the state in consultation with the Division of Human Rights. The study will be used to determine...
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile.
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Phys.org
Conservation survey finds native New York state pollinators at risk
A New York state survey, supported by Cornell bee experts, finds that more than half of important native pollinators may be at risk of disappearing from the state—potentially threatening crops, wildflowers and insect diversity. The three-year Empire State Native Pollinator Survey, released Aug. 4 by the state Department of...
