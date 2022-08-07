ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Report finds New York needs clear line of succession for governors

The state needs to update and clarify its gubernatorial line of succession so New Yorkers have a clear understanding of who is in charge, especially during an emergency. That's the argument of a report released on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's declaration he would step down within two weeks, by Fordham Law School's Rule of Law Clinic.
POLITICS
Hudson Valley Post

New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA

A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
TRAVEL
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
103.9 The Breeze

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
WIBX 950

These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year

Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
TRAVEL
Phys.org

Conservation survey finds native New York state pollinators at risk

A New York state survey, supported by Cornell bee experts, finds that more than half of important native pollinators may be at risk of disappearing from the state—potentially threatening crops, wildflowers and insect diversity. The three-year Empire State Native Pollinator Survey, released Aug. 4 by the state Department of...
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

