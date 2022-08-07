Read full article on original website
WSET
'Return to normal:' Pittsylvania Co. students head back to school
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students of Pittsylvania County headed back to school for the new year on Tuesday morning. Stony Mill Elementary School principal Kimberly Haymore said it went smoothly with them welcoming back about 400 students. She said they will return to a normal routine this year...
WSET
'New faces:' Franklin Co. elementary students meet new school resource officer
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Franklin County administrators excitedly welcomed students back to school as they got dropped off by parents and school buses. Franklin County Schools said things will look different for students who've been at the school for the last two years. Students previously had...
WSET
Lynchburg City Schools chipping away at teacher shortage, 35 open positions remain
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With less than 10 days until the start of school, Lynchburg City Schools still has dozens of positions open. The good news is that LCS is chipping away at the teacher shortage, but there is still a lot to be done before the doors open up for this school year on August 16.
WSET
Danville Police Department hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 a.m. the Danville Police Department will be hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0. The race is set to start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters. The DPD offices and staff will participate in the race.
WSET
A New Name Means more Services for Area Patients Needing Skilled Nursing!
Great news for those needing skilled nursing in our area. Heartland Lynchburg is changing names which means good news for patients. Emily finds out more.
WSET
Sovah Health in Danville looking to fill a 'successor' role
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health system in Danville announced that they are currently looking for a successor. Sovah Health said that their Chief Officer (CEO) and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the hospital at the end of the year. They...
WSET
Outreach session held for small and diverse contractors in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Caesars Virginia coming to Danville is opening doors for some contractors who are sometimes overlooked. Caesars Contracting Company Whiting-Turner held an outreach session at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville on Wednesday. The sessions were for diverse, small, and local contractors...
WSET
Area schools appeal new VHSL district, class alignment plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several area schools are appealing the Virginia High School League's proposed plan to realign them in different classes or district, if approved, would have them moving for school years' 24 through '27. Liberty Christian Academy, notably, is appealing the VHSL's plan to move from region...
WSET
Danville's White Mill redevelopment project close to construction, hung up by paperwork
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville's White Mill redevelopment project is ready for its multi-million dollar makeover but it's stuck in a holding pattern over required paperwork needed to start construction on the project. "The partnership documents are important documents because these really spell out the deal structure and that...
WSET
Sgt. Claytor retires from LPD after 26 years of service
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department celebrated the retirement of Sgt. Claytor, who has served the department for twenty-six years. The department said his tasks over the years included patrol and narcotics investigations. He is also a certified negotiator on the crisis negotiations team. He finished up...
WSET
Pavement work causes intermittent lane closures on Lakeside Drive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the City of Lynchburg communications and public engagement said that there will be intermittent lane closures on a portion of Lakeside Drive. These lane closures are due to performing pavement markings by the contractor of the...
WSET
Juvenile arrested after Roanoke Co. car chase near school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Roanoke County Police Department responded to a call reporting two people looking inside cars. The caller said two males wearing all-black hoodies were using flashlights to look into cars. Police were also alerted regarding someone seen inside a white pickup truck.
WSET
28-year-old reported missing in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — There is a missing person in the Rocky Mount area. The office of the Sheriff, communications center received a call Monday for this report. The office identified the missing person as 28-year-old Phillip Mills. The center said that Mills was last seen Sunday at...
WSET
Door removed to rescue passenger in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an ambulance Tuesday morning. This incident occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive. A door of the ambulance was removed in order to get the passenger out according to the...
WSET
Market at Main opens 4th location, new breakfast and lunch option added to Wards Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another place to eat breakfast and lunch is now open on Wards Road. Market at Main opened its fourth Lynchburg location on Wednesday. Server Grace Aguilera said the owners were planning to open another location when the pandemic hit back in 2020. "A little bit...
WSET
Liberty University hires executive recruiter to find new president
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Wednesday that it is hiring a company called CarterBaldwin to find a new president for the Christian school. "An extensive and national search" will take place to find the next president by CarterBaldwin. “During this season of institutional transition, Liberty University has...
WSET
GALLERY: Danville Police asks for community's help to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department shared a series of pictures of people they said may have information about a crime. If you know any of the people pictured, they are asking you...
WSET
Market at Main to open new Wards Road location on Wednesday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday Market at Main announced the official opening of a new location scheduled around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. "Come and visit us from 8am-3pm, 7 days a week!" Market at Main said in a Facebook post. The new location is at 3920 Wards Road.
WSET
Buggy Quarantine: How to identify and get rid of the invasive spotted lanternfly
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Cooperative Extension officials are asking for the communities help in eradicating the spotted lantern fly. This fly is a non-native, invasive insect from Asia. Scott Baker, Virginia Cooperative Extension agent for Bedford County, said it was confirmed in Bedford County on August 5.
WSET
Roanoke man charged after robbing a bank: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is in custody after a bank robbery Monday morning. At approximately 9:15 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified of a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. Responding officers did not find the suspect at the scene and set...
