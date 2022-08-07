ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

WSET

Danville Police Department hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 a.m. the Danville Police Department will be hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0. The race is set to start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters. The DPD offices and staff will participate in the race.
WSET

Sovah Health in Danville looking to fill a 'successor' role

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health system in Danville announced that they are currently looking for a successor. Sovah Health said that their Chief Officer (CEO) and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the hospital at the end of the year. They...
WSET

Outreach session held for small and diverse contractors in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Caesars Virginia coming to Danville is opening doors for some contractors who are sometimes overlooked. Caesars Contracting Company Whiting-Turner held an outreach session at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville on Wednesday. The sessions were for diverse, small, and local contractors...
WSET

Area schools appeal new VHSL district, class alignment plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several area schools are appealing the Virginia High School League's proposed plan to realign them in different classes or district, if approved, would have them moving for school years' 24 through '27. Liberty Christian Academy, notably, is appealing the VHSL's plan to move from region...
WSET

Sgt. Claytor retires from LPD after 26 years of service

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department celebrated the retirement of Sgt. Claytor, who has served the department for twenty-six years. The department said his tasks over the years included patrol and narcotics investigations. He is also a certified negotiator on the crisis negotiations team. He finished up...
WSET

Pavement work causes intermittent lane closures on Lakeside Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On August 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the City of Lynchburg communications and public engagement said that there will be intermittent lane closures on a portion of Lakeside Drive. These lane closures are due to performing pavement markings by the contractor of the...
WSET

Juvenile arrested after Roanoke Co. car chase near school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Roanoke County Police Department responded to a call reporting two people looking inside cars. The caller said two males wearing all-black hoodies were using flashlights to look into cars. Police were also alerted regarding someone seen inside a white pickup truck.
WSET

28-year-old reported missing in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — There is a missing person in the Rocky Mount area. The office of the Sheriff, communications center received a call Monday for this report. The office identified the missing person as 28-year-old Phillip Mills. The center said that Mills was last seen Sunday at...
WSET

Door removed to rescue passenger in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an ambulance Tuesday morning. This incident occurred at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive. A door of the ambulance was removed in order to get the passenger out according to the...
WSET

Liberty University hires executive recruiter to find new president

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Wednesday that it is hiring a company called CarterBaldwin to find a new president for the Christian school. "An extensive and national search" will take place to find the next president by CarterBaldwin. “During this season of institutional transition, Liberty University has...
WSET

Market at Main to open new Wards Road location on Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday Market at Main announced the official opening of a new location scheduled around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. "Come and visit us from 8am-3pm, 7 days a week!" Market at Main said in a Facebook post. The new location is at 3920 Wards Road.
WSET

Roanoke man charged after robbing a bank: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is in custody after a bank robbery Monday morning. At approximately 9:15 a.m. Roanoke Police were notified of a possible bank robbery in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW. Responding officers did not find the suspect at the scene and set...
