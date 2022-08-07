Woman killed Friday, suspect turns himself in

ST. LOUIS – The suspect of the murder of a woman over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 40-year-old Mario Wade walked into the lobby of their headquarters and told front desk workers that he had just killed a woman at an apartment located on the 2700 block of Locust around 8:58 p.m. Wade was then detained without incident.

Officers would go locate the victim and found she was suffering still suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders would arrive and the victim would later be pronounced dead. No further details have been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

For any updates on this incident, call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Want to leave an anonymous tip? Call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

