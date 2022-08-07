ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released

FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Bugler, 75, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W....
FARR WEST, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lightning strike starts Magpie Hill Fire in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire, named the Magpie Hill Fire, was reported Wednesday in Wasatch County, south of the town of Daniel. “Magpie Hill Fire is determined to be caused by lightning,” says a statement from Utah Fire Info. “The fire...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Teen who left Layton treatment center found safe, reunited with family

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 16-year-old girl who ran away from a Layton residential treatment center last week was found safe Tuesday. The Layton City Police Department tweeted about 8 p.m. that Natalee had been found in Salt Lake City “thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her there.”
LAYTON, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

PLANetizen

Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

