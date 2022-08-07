Read full article on original website
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
Gephardt Daily
Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released
FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Bugler, 75, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W....
KUTV
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD releases body cam videos of July 9 officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the body camera video of six officers involved in the July 9 police shooting of an arson suspect who was threatening to open fire on firefighters and officers at 1423 S. Utahna Dr. in Salt Lake City.
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
Gephardt Daily
Lightning strike starts Magpie Hill Fire in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire, named the Magpie Hill Fire, was reported Wednesday in Wasatch County, south of the town of Daniel. “Magpie Hill Fire is determined to be caused by lightning,” says a statement from Utah Fire Info. “The fire...
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Amber Alert for 8-year-old boy abducted in American Fork/Cedar Hills area
Update: The child was found safe. Read more here. AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for an 8-year-old boy who police say was abducted in the American Fork/Cedar Hills area. The child has been identified as Lorenzo Linam. He’s...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect shot by WVCPD officer outside swapmeet released from hospital, booked into jail
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A shooting and robbery suspect shot by an officer of the West Valley City Department Sunday has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on two felony charges. Mitchel Van Halsey, 39, has been charged on suspicion...
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Teen who left Layton treatment center found safe, reunited with family
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 16-year-old girl who ran away from a Layton residential treatment center last week was found safe Tuesday. The Layton City Police Department tweeted about 8 p.m. that Natalee had been found in Salt Lake City “thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her there.”
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD: Suspect arrested for DUI after car ran down victim
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a police say his vehicle ran over a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Redwood Apartment Complex. West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the single-vehicle crash at the...
Police search for missing Murray man with mental health needs
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are releasing more information about a missing Murray man with mental health needs who disappeared on Aug. 3. Murray Police say Victor Acosta Duran, 48, was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office located at 4989 S. State St. around 1 p.m. Duran headed to the post office with […]
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
Gephardt Daily
Tanker crashes into barrier on I-84, spills hot tar near Mountain Green
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A tanker carrying hot tar overturned Tuesday on Interstate 84, blocking one lane of traffic and leaving the Utah Highway Patrol pondering how to get the vehicle into an upright position for removal without causing a larger leak. The accident...
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3
MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
