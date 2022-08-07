ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

7 injured after firework incident in Cumberland

By Matt Paddock, Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yh478_0h8BwmDy00

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A misfired firework at a festival in Cumberland Saturday night injured several people.

The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. at CumberlandFest when a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air, hit the ground, bounced, and then hit several people, according to State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin.

Three adults and four children were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns.

Aiden Turner, a vendor at the festival, said he was watching the fireworks when he heard the commotion.

“It made me jump, it scared me at first we didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “It was, you could feel it like it was loud there was a little vibration there.”

McLaughlin said the fireworks display was put on by a licensed fireworks professional.

While the incident has been deemed accidental, McLaughlin says it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

1 taken to hospital after crash on Interstate 95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence late Wednesday night. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near exit 23. Rhode Island State Police said one person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island Hospital#Hasbro#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

Video shows firefighters rescuing boys trapped in burning home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new video submitted to ABC 6 News shows firefighters rescuing two boys who were trapped inside of a burning home in Pawtucket, as flames burst out of the windows Wednesday morning. The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. A witness told...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
WPRI 12 News

New Shoreham to hold meeting following recent fights

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials on Block Island are set to meet Thursday night following a pair of fights earlier this week. According to the meeting agenda, town councilors are set to get a personal update from the current interim chief of police about what took place on Monday. Rhode Island State Police say […]
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist dies in highway crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said one female is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Providence Saturday night. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near Thurbers Avenue. Police said the 22-year-old Massachusetts woman was the only person on the motorcycle. The crash...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy