7 injured after firework incident in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A misfired firework at a festival in Cumberland Saturday night injured several people.

The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. at CumberlandFest when a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air, hit the ground, bounced, and then hit several people, according to State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin.

Three adults and four children were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns.

Aiden Turner, a vendor at the festival, said he was watching the fireworks when he heard the commotion.

“It made me jump, it scared me at first we didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “It was, you could feel it like it was loud there was a little vibration there.”

McLaughlin said the fireworks display was put on by a licensed fireworks professional.

While the incident has been deemed accidental, McLaughlin says it is still under investigation.

