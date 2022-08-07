Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday
Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
Ravens vs. Titans Preseason Betting Preview: Do You Dare Bet Against Baltimore’s 20-Game Winning Streak?
Can the Ravens win their 21st preseason game in a row? The post Ravens vs. Titans Preseason Betting Preview: Do You Dare Bet Against Baltimore’s 20-Game Winning Streak? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/11/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Miami's Nick Fortes hitting fifth on Thursday afternoon
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fortes will start behind the plate after Jacob Stallings was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Fortes to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi sitting for Tampa on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Choi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Isaac Paredes starting at first base. Paredes will bat fourth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Paredes for 11.1...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez catching on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was benched versus Dodgers' righty Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Marlins position Lewin Diaz at first base on Wednesday
Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will operate first base after Jesus Aguilar was kept on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Noah Syndergaard. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Andrew Benintendi sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Benintendi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Anthony Rizzo starting at first base. Rizzo will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall batting sixth for Philadelphia on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hall will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Matt Vierling moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hall for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz sitting for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Robles starting in center field. Robles will bat seventh versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.9...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Victor Robles batting seventh on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Robles will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 5.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Meyers will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mauricio Dubon starting in center field. Dubon will bat eighth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Dubon for 6.8...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater leading off for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Joc Pederson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Houston's Chas McCormick batting seventh on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McCormick will start in left field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Aledmys Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
