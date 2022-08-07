Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday
Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/11/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Miami's Nick Fortes hitting fifth on Thursday afternoon
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fortes will start behind the plate after Jacob Stallings was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Fortes to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yan Gomes catching for left-hander Justin Steele. Gomes will bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Andrew Benintendi sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Benintendi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Anthony Rizzo starting at first base. Rizzo will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Lewin Diaz at first base on Wednesday
Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will operate first base after Jesus Aguilar was kept on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Noah Syndergaard. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting fifth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Santana will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will catch for left-hander Justin Steele on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Willson Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz sitting for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chas McCormick starting in left field. McCormick will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez catching on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was benched versus Dodgers' righty Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mejia will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Christian Bethancourt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Giants' J.D. Davis batting fifth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 8.4...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Victor Robles batting seventh on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Robles will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marcano will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Oneil Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.9 FanDuel points...
