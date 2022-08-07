Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday
Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
Phillies announcers, others fire back at Keith Hernandez for dig at team
Keith Hernandez has become the new public enemy in Philadelphia after he took a dig at the team during a Mets broadcast earlier in the week.
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com
Andrew Benintendi sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Benintendi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Anthony Rizzo starting at first base. Rizzo will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yan Gomes catching for left-hander Justin Steele. Gomes will bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez catching on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was benched versus Dodgers' righty Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz sitting for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chas McCormick starting in left field. McCormick will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Lewin Diaz at first base on Wednesday
Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will operate first base after Jesus Aguilar was kept on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Noah Syndergaard. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Giants' J.D. Davis batting fifth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 8.4...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marcano will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Oneil Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat seventh versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Moore for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Gomes will catch for left-hander Justin Steele on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Willson Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting fifth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Santana will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Torrens will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for 4.7 FanDuel...
