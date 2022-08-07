Read full article on original website
Shed Fire
Lehigh Acres Fire extinguished this shed fire just after 6 am this morning on the 5000 block of 2nd St W. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital
The man simply known as the Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital and facing surgery, according to his family. Kelvis Maiguel, who is well known in the Lehigh Acres community, experienced what his family called a “massive pain attack” while working his hot dog stand on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a buildup of mass and liquid on his liver.
LEHIGH ACRES FIRE STATION #107 is coming
Located across from New Life Assembly Church. According to one of the pictures, this was not the originally planned location in 2019. Many of these pictures are from a power point from 2019. Eventually, Lehigh may need 15 to 17 fire stations. Picture with Blue and Red dots the Red represents response times greater than 8 minutes.
Pollution Notice
Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 08/11/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Daniel Gonzalez Truck Accident –...
Brush fire caused by lawnmower
No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m. About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower. The...
Man attacked with weed eater following a payment dispute
A Lehigh Acres man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked by a weed eater. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim has been using another man to cut his law for about two months. However, last week the man arrived and mowed the lawn without notifying the homeowner he would be doing so.
Car crash at the intersection of Country Club Pkwy and Joel Blvd
Deputies responded to a crash with serious injuries at the intersection of Country Club Parkway and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. All eastbound lanes and one of the westbound lanes at this intersection were shut down. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.
Lee County’s taxicab ordinance was been repealed by the County Commissioners
Starting Sept 1, 2022, taxicabs and ride-for-hire vehicles are not required to obtain a certificate to operate in Lee County. No certificate means no requirement for insurance to cover their passengers. This also means no required background checks. I would never ride in a taxicab and ride for-hire vehicle without...
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. At around 4:55 a.m., a pickup truck was going east on Lee Boulevard and coming toward a red light in the left turn lane. At the same time, a sedan was going west on Lee Boulevard in the outside lane.
Ford O’Connell spends big but Tiffany Esposito holds the cash edge heading into August
Most of O’Connell’s spending came out of pocket. Ford O’Connell spends big but Tiffany Esposito holds cash edge heading into Republican Ford O’Connell spent more than double the amount spent by Primary opponent Tiffany Esposito in the open state House District 77 race. But the bulk of his expenditures have come out of pocket.
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Recuse District is subject to a performance review by the State as of Oct 1
Beginning October 1, 2022, and every 5 years thereafter, each independent special fire control district as defined in s. 191.003 must have a performance review conducted. 189.0695 2(d)1. The Lehigh Acres Gazette emailed Fire Chief Robert DiLallo for a comment and he refused to email us back. DiLallo’s Phone 239-303-5300...
Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to Tampa homicide
A man was arrested in Lee County on Tuesday suspected to be connected to a deadly shooting last July at an apartment complex in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Day, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a first-degree murder charge. Day, who...
Improperly discarded cigarette starts fire
An improperly discarded cigarette was deemed to be the culprit of the fire at a Lehigh Acres homes Thursday night. Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue responded to the home on Broadmoor street after a fire broke out on the front patio. The flames were quickly extinguished before the flames...
Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres are closed due to a major traffic crash
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours, according to LCSO. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate...
4-year-old child found wandering street alone
A four-year-old child was found wandering the streets near E. 9th Street and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A couple walked outside of their home and saw the child, knowing something was not right. They immediately called 911 for further assistance. “I’m just glad...
Lehigh “Hot Dog Guy” was told to move off county property
A Lehigh Acres man that runs a roadside hot dog stand is now being forced to relocate his setup from the parking lot of a property now owned by Lee County. For the last two months, the parking spot Kelvis Maiguel, better known as the ‘Lehigh Hot Dog Guy’, usually occupies has been empty. Maiguel was recovering from being shot several times on May 31.
Man wields machete during an assault at a gas station and steals a bible
A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after attacking another person’s bicycle with a machete and stealing his bible. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Gulf gas station at 4843 Palm Beach boulevard following a report of an assault with a machete around 5:00 am Tuesday morning.
HUGE questions for county leader Brian Hamman and his new job, can he be transparent
A county leader will now have a bigger role in shaping the future of the Southwest Florida community. The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce named Commissioner Brian Hamman as the new President and CEO of the organization. Hamman on how his role as commissioner could impact his role or...
NEW LEHIGH ACRES SELF-STORAGE
LEHIGH ACRES SELF-STORAGE. Located along Lee Blvd just East of Williams Ave across from Peter’s Sports Bar. Hearing Examiner marked to Approve. Approved at Lehigh Architectural meeting.
Lehigh Acres elementary school begins to take shape
While students, parents & teachers are getting ready to start yet another school year, one school in Lehigh Acres getting set to join the list. Its name is Amanecer Elementary, which is right next door to Lehigh Middle School. “We have been helping design this project from the very beginning...
