ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Shed Fire

Lehigh Acres Fire extinguished this shed fire just after 6 am this morning on the 5000 block of 2nd St W. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital

The man simply known as the Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital and facing surgery, according to his family. Kelvis Maiguel, who is well known in the Lehigh Acres community, experienced what his family called a “massive pain attack” while working his hot dog stand on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a buildup of mass and liquid on his liver.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

LEHIGH ACRES FIRE STATION #107 is coming

Located across from New Life Assembly Church. According to one of the pictures, this was not the originally planned location in 2019. Many of these pictures are from a power point from 2019. Eventually, Lehigh may need 15 to 17 fire stations. Picture with Blue and Red dots the Red represents response times greater than 8 minutes.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 08/11/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Daniel Gonzalez Truck Accident –...
ALVA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Sanibel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sanibel, FL
Accidents
City
Sanibel, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Brush fire caused by lawnmower

No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m. About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower. The...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Man attacked with weed eater following a payment dispute

A Lehigh Acres man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked by a weed eater. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim has been using another man to cut his law for about two months. However, last week the man arrived and mowed the lawn without notifying the homeowner he would be doing so.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Accident#Sanibel Fire
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A 67-year-old woman died in a crash

A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. At around 4:55 a.m., a pickup truck was going east on Lee Boulevard and coming toward a red light in the left turn lane. At the same time, a sedan was going west on Lee Boulevard in the outside lane.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Improperly discarded cigarette starts fire

An improperly discarded cigarette was deemed to be the culprit of the fire at a Lehigh Acres homes Thursday night. Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue responded to the home on Broadmoor street after a fire broke out on the front patio. The flames were quickly extinguished before the flames...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

4-year-old child found wandering street alone

A four-year-old child was found wandering the streets near E. 9th Street and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A couple walked outside of their home and saw the child, knowing something was not right. They immediately called 911 for further assistance. “I’m just glad...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy