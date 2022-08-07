ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Oswego County in central New York * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Battle Island State Park, or near Oswego, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Pulaski, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Richland, Palermo and New Haven. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties until 4:30 p.m. A line of strong thunderstorms is moving northeast at 40mph towards Richland, Boonville, Lowville, and just south of Watertown. It is producing 60mph wind gusts and heavy downpours. Neighbors are advised...
cnycentral.com

Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mosquitos infected with EEE virus found in Madison County town

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday. The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire rips through front of home in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood

Syracuse, N.Y. — About 25 firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a house engulfed in flames in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The fire at the two-story home at 217 Searlwyn Road was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Firefighters first saw the front of the house consumed by the fire with smoke pouring from the top floor, Syracuse Fire Department District Chief Mark Hatch said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Set To Return To Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, August 10, the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out

BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
BOONVILLE, NY
waynetimes.com

Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11

The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
FULTON, NY
