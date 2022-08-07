Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Oswego County in central New York * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Battle Island State Park, or near Oswego, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Pulaski, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Richland, Palermo and New Haven. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties until 4:30 p.m. A line of strong thunderstorms is moving northeast at 40mph towards Richland, Boonville, Lowville, and just south of Watertown. It is producing 60mph wind gusts and heavy downpours. Neighbors are advised...
Heat advisories extended for parts of CNY through Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It certainly was a hot weekend in CNY. The daytime high temperature for the airport in Syracuse Saturday was 93 degrees and we also 93 degrees again for Sunday's high. If the Syracuse airport hits 90 or hotter on Monday, it will officially mark our SECOND HEAT WAVE...
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
Mosquitos infected with EEE virus found in Madison County town
SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday. The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison...
Fire rips through front of home in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 25 firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a house engulfed in flames in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The fire at the two-story home at 217 Searlwyn Road was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Firefighters first saw the front of the house consumed by the fire with smoke pouring from the top floor, Syracuse Fire Department District Chief Mark Hatch said.
One Dead After Two Ejected in Utica Crash
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one...
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
Fire damages James St. building, 4th apartment complex fire in 30 days, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters Tuesday battled a fire in a James Street apartment, the fourth major apartment building fire in 30 days, officials said. Syracuse firefighters were called out at about 11:40 a.m. to the Jamesview Apartments at 1025 James St., according to a Syracuse Fire Department news release.
Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Set To Return To Wright’s Landing
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, August 10, the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
Fulton Lions’ 32nd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby Launches Sept. 11
The Fulton Lions Club proudly presents the running of the 32nd annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, said Brett Tallents, club president. “This year there will by prizes for the 35 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place,” Tallents said. “And to keep things lively, the Doctor Boogie band, sponsored by Community Bank N.A., is back to provide live entertainment all day!
Election 2022: What you need to know for the August primary in Central NY (One deadline today)
The second primary for this election year happens on Aug. 23, when voters will decide which candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. The June 28 primary decided which of the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial and state assembly candidates would be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
