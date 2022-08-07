Effective: 2022-08-08 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Oswego County in central New York * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Battle Island State Park, or near Oswego, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Pulaski, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Richland, Palermo and New Haven. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 37. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO