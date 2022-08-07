Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com
NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK CELEBRATION
Farmers Markets are a great place to grab fresh foods or just to stroll around. Celebrate National Farmers Market week by attending this celebration for vendors with activities and specials. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to...
Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam dances into San Antonio for memorable night
You just had to be there.
KSAT 12
More families, single women seeking shelter at Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation, gas prices, and the end of the eviction moratorium are reasons why Haven for Hope is currently seeing an influx of individuals seeking shelter. On Tuesday, CEO and President of Haven for Hope Kim Jefferies updated Commissioner’s Court about the latest situation she is seeing at their campus.
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
foxsanantonio.com
The real life "Rudy" to visit SA
Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City. Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID Tracker: Cases and hospitalizations trending down to start August
SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus hospitalizations in the San Antonio region have dipped below 300 for the first time in a month, and August is off to a more stable start in regards to new infections following a wave that began in mid-June and may have peaked in late July.
KSAT 12
SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
sanantoniomag.com
8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Sample barbecue from local pitmasters plus craft beer from several of the city’s best craft breweries during this festival hosted by San Antonio Magazine at the Witte Museum. There will also be live music, an axe-throwing alley and yard games. Guests are encouraged to bring a food or monetary donation to support the San Antonio Food Bank. Those who give will be entered to win a gift basket at the end of the day. Reserve tickets here. Sunday, noon-4 p.m. 3801 Broadway.
KSAT 12
The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories
It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw35.com
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
Click2Houston.com
Beautiful sight🏮: Giant lanterns to light up the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Residents and visitors in San Antonio are in for a beautiful surprise as giant lanterns will light up the River Walk for two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. According to our sister station KSAT-TV, there will be 10 parade floats, each 26...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!
There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX
If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
North East ISD kicks off first day of school
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is the first day of school for the second largest district in San Antonio --- North East ISD. They will be welcoming tens of thousands of students back this morning. With the upcoming school year, there have been some safety changes made as safety is...
myfoxzone.com
Sizzling hot deal: $10 admission to the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for some last-minute fun with your family before school starts back up?. The San Antonio Zoo is offering $10 admission starting Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 14. End your summer vacation with a trip through Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures presented by...
Comments / 2