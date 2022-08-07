Read full article on original website
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Lisa Kudrow Says Jerry Seinfeld Once Tried To Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends" — And She Kind Of Agreed With Him
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Lisa Rinna Wanted To Change Last Name To “Hamlin”; Explains Why She Did Not
Well, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna boast about her many accomplishments throughout her life and career during her run on the hit Bravo show. Whether she’s talking about her huge payday for wearing an adult diaper, her ability to (sometimes) own it, her stint on Broadway, or her husband Harry Hamlin’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Wanted To Change Last Name To “Hamlin”; Explains Why She Did Not appeared first on Reality Tea.
This CEO Is Going Viral On LinkedIn For Posting A Selfie While Crying After Laying People Off, And People Have Verrrry Strong Feelings About It
"This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share..."
Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps, Makes It To 'Today' Show With 20 Minutes To Spare As Staffers Enraged Over Her Latest Antics
Savannah Guthrie started her day on the wrong note, as she overslept and barely made it to the Today show with about 20 minutes to spare. On Thursday, August 11, the news anchor revealed via social media that she "overslept big time" and was still in the car at 6:34 a.m. (The Today show starts airing at 7 a.m. ET.) Fortunately, she was able to put things together quickly, as she was in the hair and makeup chair at 6:40 a.m., and 14 minutes later, she walked into the studio. "I'm going to make it!" she said as she sat...
