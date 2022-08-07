Read full article on original website
imajeepchick
3d ago
Flea is the sweetest, most genuine and gentle man to have had the success he’s had. As a huge fan of RHCP, I’ve read 2 biographies and listened to countless interviews. He’s one of those rare and precious beings who although was blessed with amazing talent, is in awe of and humbled by the simplest things. #I💚RHCP💚 #I💚FLEA💚
Aimee Claire
3d ago
Having an actual chat would be much more meaningful than a photo for me . I respect his point of view!!
Lauren Ashley
1d ago
Gotta remember your fans are what makes you. if he had no fans, you wouldn't be where you are today.
People
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Doesn't Like When Fans Ask for Photos, Says It 'Ruins' Conversations
If you ever run into Flea, don't ask for a selfie. After a fan named Luke Vesely tweeted about his positive experience meeting Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers before a recent Seattle concert, the 59-year-old bassist revealed the reason behind their genuine encounter: he didn't ask to take a picture with the rock stars.
