Officials investigating after Atlanta strip club catches fire

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department are investigating after a business on Piedmont Road caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the XTC Atlanta strip club at 2159 Piedmont Road NE around 11 a.m. to find large amounts of smoke coming out of the roof.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews have since been able to put the fire out. There is no word on the extent of the damage inside the building.

There is also no word at this time on if there are any injuries.

Fire officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group