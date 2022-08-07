ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Officials investigating after Atlanta strip club catches fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4anV_0h8BufyT00

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department are investigating after a business on Piedmont Road caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the XTC Atlanta strip club at 2159 Piedmont Road NE around 11 a.m. to find large amounts of smoke coming out of the roof.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews have since been able to put the fire out. There is no word on the extent of the damage inside the building.

There is also no word at this time on if there are any injuries.

Fire officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Club#Accident#Atlanta Fire#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy