Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Local 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas Already Familiar with New Miami Staff
Miami has begun to lay the groundwork for recruiting one of South Florida’s top 2024 defensive lineman.
Butch Davis on retirement, his career — and Miami Hurricanes twice almost bringing him back | Opinion
From his first time as a high school assistant in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1973 through last season at FIU — with two Super Bowl rings, his run at the University of Miami and more in between — Butch Davis has been a lifer in football coaching. It was less what he did than who he was.
Tom Brady leave of absence related to work-life balance, not an emergency: report
Tom Brady is stepping away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for 11 days. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared what he knew about the situation, which he said he wasn’t an emergency.
Former Miami Dolphins FB recounts hilarious story of how Dan Marino congratulated him for 1st NFL TD
Former Miami Dolphins player Rob Konrad recently told an awesome story about how quarterback Dan Marino congratulated him on his first NFL touchdown. “My most favorite memory of playing in the NFL was that first game,” Konrad said. “I was a nervous wreck, but I ended up scoring a go-ahead touchdown, which calmed my nerves quite a bit.”
Tennessee Titans: Downloadable 2022 schedule wallpapers for mobile, desktop
The Tennessee Titans are set to embark on their first preseason game of the 2022 campaign on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and as of this writing we are just one month away from the start of the regular season when Tennessee opens up at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 11.
VIDEO: DL Akheem Mesidor adjusting to Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor after Tuesday's practice. It was the second practice in shells and the fourth overall. Practice resumes on Wednesday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
Miami Heat Land Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
The history of the NBA center is fascinating. Arguably, it’s evolved more than any other position in the league. There was a time when the big man reigned supreme. In fact, many teams opted to stock up on as many quality bigs as possible. For a time, the Twin Towers set up was fashionable.
Miami Heat Star Sends Out An Amazing Tweet
Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out an amazing tweet on Wednesday.
