There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine.
Harper's Bazaar
16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
‘Prey’ Star Dakota Beavers Talks Upending Traditional Native Representation in His First Acting Role
Click here to read the full article. “Prey” may be an entry in the “Predator” saga, but it stands on its own by taking on-screen representation to the next level. In his first-ever acting role, actor Dakota Beavers looks at the film as a step in the right direction for an industry that has been historically fraught with problems regarding the representation of Native American identities. “Being Native is a part of who I am,” Beavers said. “Being able to represent Native people as accurately as you can with [producer] Jhane Myers — who is a Comanche woman herself — as...
wegotthiscovered.com
15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’
Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide
A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Fatboy Slim Recalls Horror That Ensued at Woodstock ’99 – “I Did What I Was Told and Ran”
Netflix recently debuted their latest documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. The three-part series covers all the horrors that ensued during the Woodstock ’99 festival, which was intended to revive the “summer of love,” its sister event spearheaded in 1969. “Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but...
Pete Davidson Through the Years: A-List Relationships, Career Highlights and More
All hail the king of Staten Island! Pete Davidson has had his fair share of highs and lows through the years — from professional successes to broken engagements. In the early 2010s, the comedian made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry after starring on Guy Code in 2013 and joining Saturday Night […]
Angler reels in massive 28-stone halibut and it's thought to be very old
An angler had an ‘emotional’ moment after reeling in what's thought to be the largest halibut ever caught by a Brit. Paul Stevens, 45, caught a 7.5ft-long fish weighing approximately 400lbs (29 stone) – that’s the same as an American black bear – from the seabed while exploring off the coast of northern Norway.
Picture shared of Johnny Depp's first role since Amber Heard court case
A photo has been released from Johnny Depp's first film role since his trial with Amber Heard. The couple were involved in a drawn out legal battle earlier this year, when Depp sued his ex-wife over an article she wrote back in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse.
People point out that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as Victor Meldrew
In what is completely useless but interesting information, people have just pointed out that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as One Foot in the Grave's Victor Meldrew. And, quite frankly, they don't believe it (sorry, I had to). We know this thanks to Meldrew Point - a Twitter...
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’
Click here to read the full article. Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2Diddy Could've Signed 50 Cent...
The Weeknd fans baffled over how his speaking voice sounds
Fans of The Weeknd cannot believe how the Canadian singer speaks, after a clip of him meeting a fan emerged on social media. Check it out:. A recent video shows the man known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, speaking softly in a conversation with a fan, asking him where he had travelled from for the show.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts
Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
Hollywood’s Least Versatile Actors According to Research
Have you ever noticed that some actors seem to appear in the same types of movies and television shows over and over again? You’re not imagining things. Uswitch recently conducted a study revealing some of the least versatile actors. They analyzed the filmographies of more than 1,000 actors on IMDb, and looked at the types …
TVLine Items: Atlanta Vet's Apple Gig, Fox News Sunday Sets Anchor and More
Click here to read the full article. Brian Tyree Henry is plotting life post-Atlanta: The actor will star in Sinking Spring, a drug ring drama that is nearing a series order at Apple TV+. Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode project “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the official synopsis. Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick) will pen the...
John Wick 4 will be the longest film in the franchise
The next instalment of the high-octane shoot 'em up thriller series John Wick will be the longest film in the franchise to date. Director Chad Stahelski sat down with Collider and dropped a few hints about the next Wick adventure. Stahelski, who has sat in the director's chair for every...
First full Rick & Morty season six trailer is finally here
The full trailer for season six of Rick and Morty has just dropped and it looks absolutely amazing. In it we get to see Jerry dressed as Morty, the return of space Beth and all sort of new adventures for the smartest man in the universe and his young grandson.
