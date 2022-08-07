ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
Harper's Bazaar

16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories

When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Dakota Beavers Talks Upending Traditional Native Representation in His First Acting Role

Click here to read the full article. “Prey” may be an entry in the “Predator” saga, but it stands on its own by taking on-screen representation to the next level. In his first-ever acting role, actor Dakota Beavers looks at the film as a step in the right direction for an industry that has been historically fraught with problems regarding the representation of Native American identities. “Being Native is a part of who I am,” Beavers said. “Being able to represent Native people as accurately as you can with [producer] Jhane Myers — who is a Comanche woman herself — as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’

Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Midthunder
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#The Predator#Chinese
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie

It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
MOVIES
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Click here to read the full article. Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2Diddy Could've Signed 50 Cent...
TV SERIES
LADbible

The Weeknd fans baffled over how his speaking voice sounds

Fans of The Weeknd cannot believe how the Canadian singer speaks, after a clip of him meeting a fan emerged on social media. Check it out:. A recent video shows the man known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, speaking softly in a conversation with a fan, asking him where he had travelled from for the show.
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts

Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
SCIENCE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Atlanta Vet's Apple Gig, Fox News Sunday Sets Anchor and More

Click here to read the full article. Brian Tyree Henry is plotting life post-Atlanta: The actor will star in Sinking Spring, a drug ring drama that is nearing a series order at Apple TV+. Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode project “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the official synopsis. Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick) will pen the...
TV SERIES
LADbible

John Wick 4 will be the longest film in the franchise

The next instalment of the high-octane shoot 'em up thriller series John Wick will be the longest film in the franchise to date. Director Chad Stahelski sat down with Collider and dropped a few hints about the next Wick adventure. Stahelski, who has sat in the director's chair for every...
MOVIES
LADbible

LADbible

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy