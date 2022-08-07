ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations

By Amanda Peukert
 4 days ago
In February of this year, What Now Denver reported bb.q Chicken locations popping up in Littleton and Englewood by summer and fall, respectively. Now, bb.q Chicken has told What Now Denver they have plans for six more stores to debut in the state.

That said, we caught up with Andrew Lee of corporate bb.q Chicken for an update on what’s to come:

WND: There’s been talk of more bb.q Chicken locations coming to Colorado. Are the rumors true?

Lee: Currently, bb.q Chicken is located in Aurora, Denver, and Lone Tree by the Park Meadow mall. While the exact [opening] dates are unknown as we are finalizing leasing spaces, we are anticipating openings in the following locations in the next two years:

  1. Three locations in Colorado Springs
  2. Westminster
  3. Lakewood
  4. Fort Collins

WND: Will Denver franchisee Alex Lee head-up some of these incoming locations?

Lee: Alex Lee is one of many Colorado franchisees and David Park is the area representative of Colorado bb.q Chicken.

WND: What brought about the desire to expand throughout Colorado?

Lee: Colorado is an exciting state with a thriving economy and warm welcoming people. bb.q Chicken is excited to bring Korea’s finest fried chicken to the people of Colorado. Not only that, bb.q Chicken is committed to working with local businesses to truly be part of the Colorado community.



