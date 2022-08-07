ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?

Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal Tamarac stabbing under investigation, suspect in custody

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say stabbed another man to death Tuesday afternoon in Tamarac. Authorities said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way. When Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died.  One man was detained at the scene.No other details were released by authorities, who continue to investigate the incident.
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Burglary#Property Crime#Barnes Noble#Cspd#9400 W Atlantic Blvd#Theft Pocket#N University Dr
850wftl.com

Speeding school bus pulled over in Boynton Beach

(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– The new school year has begun and Palm Beach County police officers are patrolling the roads, pulling over anyone that drives aboce the posted limit in school zones, including school busses. Boynton Beach Police Officers were seen by reporters from our partners at WPTV pulling over...
cw34.com

Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Body pulled from the water in Lantana

LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
WSVN-TV

1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
NBC Miami

Accuser Disappears in Hollywood Police Battery Trial

A Hollywood police officer – who is looking at up to a year in jail for a rough arrest in 2019 – almost got to cross-examine his accuser in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday, but the alleged victim failed to show. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified against suspended officer...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Body found in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, FL– Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a canal. The discovery was made just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO dive team worked to remove...
TAMARAC, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy