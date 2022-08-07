CodeBreak100/101 Data Show Promise of Safety Lead-in With Sotorasib Plus Pembrolizumab for KRAS G12C+ NSCLC

Read full article on original website
Brandon Sheffield, MD, Details NGS Benefits Vs Single-Gene Testing in NSCLC
At the 2022 WCLC, Brandon Sheffield, MD, presented data demonstrating the advantage of next-generation sequencing over other biomarker testing strategies in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer, CancerNetwork® spoke with Brandon Sheffield, MD, an anatomic and molecular pathologist at William Osler...
Efficacy, Safety With Datopotamab Deruxtecan Plus Pembrolizumab Regimen Observed in Advanced NSCLC
TROPION-Lung02 trial provides evidence of datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab efficacy in patients with advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer and no actionable genomic alterations. Results from the phase 1b TROPION-Lung02 trial (NCT04526691) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer indicated that treatment of advanced/metastatic non–small cell...
OS End Point Met in Phase 3 FRESCO-2 Trial Examining Fruquintinib in Metastatic CRC
Overall survival, the primary end point of the phase 3 FRESCO-2 trial, was met when patients were given fruquintinib vs placebo for advanced refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. The phase 3 FRESCO-2 trial (NCT04322539) met its primary end point of overall survival (OS) with fruquintinib for patients with advanced refractory metastatic...
ES-SCLC Responds to Temozolomide Plus Nivolumab Following Prior Chemotherapy
Response rates with temozolomide plus nivolumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show promise. Patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) previously treated with chemotherapy had impressive responses following therapy with temozolomide (Temodar) plus nivolumab (Opdivo), according to findings from a phase 2 trial (NCT03728361) presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
Favorable OS Outcomes Observed With Front-Line Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab in Metastatic NSCLC
Durvalumab plus tremelimumab in the first-line setting yielded improved overall survival vs chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated with first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab had better overall survival (OS) vs those treated with standard-of-care chemotherapy, according to an exploratory analysis of the Chinese cohort from the phase 3 NEPTUNE trial (NCT02542293) presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
Paul G. Richardson, MD, On Using MRD to Inform Choice Between Systemic Therapy and Transplant in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
Paul G. Richardson, MD, looks at MRD data from the DETERMINATION study for its potential to guide treatment selection in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Paul G. Richardson, MD, clinical program leader and director of clinical research for the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as RJ Corman Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, both in Boston, Massachusetts, spoke with CancerNetwork® about minimal residual disease (MRD) data from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial (NCT01208662) and how these results may help inform care of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. In the trial, efficacy of lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (RVd) followed by continuous lenalidomide (Revlimid) maintenance and delayed autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) was compared with immediate ASCT.
Half of Patients With Pretreated EGFR+ NSCLC Respond to Regimen Containing Amivantamab and Lazertinib
According to data from the phase 1 CHRYSALIS-2 trial that were presented at 2022 WCLC, a combination containing amivantamab, lazertinib, and chemotherapy was effective in patients with pretreated non–small cell lung cancer harboring EGFR mutations. Patients with previously treated EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were treated with...
Addition of Tremelimumab to Durvalumab Regimen Induces Greater Survival Outcomes in PD-L1–Negative NSCLC
The phase 3 POSEIDON trial showed superior overall survival in patients with PD-L1–negative metastatic non–small cell lung cancer who were given durvalumab and chemotherapy plus tremelimumab. Results from the phase 3 POSEIDON trial (NCT03164616) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer demonstrated that better...
Frontline Tremelimumab/Durvalumab Combo Shows Promising Survival Benefit in Hard-to-Treat Subgroups of mNSCLC
Patients with metastatic nonsquamous cell non–small cell lung cancer who harbor STK11, KEAP1, and KRAS mutations experienced a survival benefit following treatment with tremelimumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy in the first line. STK11, KEAP1, and KRAS mutations appeared to be associated with overall (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) benefit...
