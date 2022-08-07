ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday

Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Nick Fortes hitting fifth on Thursday afternoon

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fortes will start behind the plate after Jacob Stallings was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Fortes to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
numberfire.com

Andrew Benintendi sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Benintendi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Anthony Rizzo starting at first base. Rizzo will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Giants' J.D. Davis batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 8.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marcano will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Oneil Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting third on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Andrew Benintendi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#Rbi
numberfire.com

Nationals' Victor Robles batting seventh on Wednesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Robles will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. Nelson Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Dodger starting Chris Taylor in left field on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will operate in left field after Joey Gallo was rested versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Evan Longoria batting fourth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.2...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Nelson Cruz sitting for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Robles starting in center field. Robles will bat seventh versus left-hander Justin Steele and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Robles for 9.9...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mejia will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Christian Bethancourt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 7.5 FanDuel points...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Oneil Cruz sitting for Pirates on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tucupita Marcano starting in center field. Marcano will bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Braves' Eddie Rosario batting sixth on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Rosario will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Robbie Grossman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rosario for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy