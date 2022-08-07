Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: August 10, 2022
This is a summary of the COVID figures for Cobb County and Georgia from the status reports issued on August 10, 2022. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday.
cobbcountycourier.com
City of Smyrna experiencing phone service problems in government offices
The City of Smyrna announced on its website that some of the the city’s government offices are experiencing temporary problems with their phone service. The announcement gave the following instructions for contacting government offices by email while the issue is being corrected:. At present we are experiencing phone line...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb PARKS offers women’s self-defense courses
Cobb PARKS offers a course in women’s self-defense on the second Friday of each month. For information on the session upcoming this Friday, refer to the notice posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page reprinted below:. Women’s Self Defense at Ward Recreation Center for all ages, 6 -7:30...
cobbcountycourier.com
Public meeting on proposed trail to connect Powder Springs with Austell, with link to the Silver Comet Trail
There will be a public meeting for the Austell-Powder Springs Trail Scoping Study on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Threadmill Complex – City of Austell Council Chambers – 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell, GA 30106. The trail would parallel Austell-Powder Springs Road, starting at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cobbcountycourier.com
Dr. Melissa Wikoff and Jon Ingram chosen as Cobb Young Professionals’ 2022 Next Generation award winners
The Cobb Young Professionals, a project of the Cobb Chamber, chose the winners of the 2022 Next Generation Award. The annual award recognizes professionals from Cobb County in their 20s and 30s. The winners were Dr. Melissa Wikoff, founder and director of audiology at Peachtree Hearing, and Jon Ingram, the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Chamber seeks nominations for its Citizen of the Year awards
The Cobb Chamber has opened nominations for its 2022 Citizen of the year awards. The details are in a Chamber press release, which we’ve reprinted below:. The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have annually been presented to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
CBS 46
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
LIVE | Homegoing service and march for Brianna Grier, Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy
ATLANTA — A celebration of life is planned on Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car, followed by a march for justice up to the steps of the state capitol. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the...
VA employee accused of assaulting visitor in fight over parking spot still on the job, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Veterans Affairs employee allegedly hit a visitor after an argument over a parking spot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This incident took place in a parking lot at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Aug. 2. The incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE 8/9: ADDS GoFundMe to help family with expenses. UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter, father of 3; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of...
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Free technical college, pay raises for teacher's highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Fulton prosecutors flash Giuliani photo to counter grand jury request
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are using a photo of a smiling Rudy Giuliani to fight his request to delay testimony slated for Tuesday in a grand jury investigation related to the 2020 election.
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
saportareport.com
Creating middle housing in DeKalb County
No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
Comments / 0