FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade’s Hi-Toe 3 is a versatile shot-saving wedge

With TaylorMade’s new Hi-Toe 3 wedges, versatility is the name of the game. With more grind and bounce options than ever before, along with spin-enhancing technologies, the equipment manufacturer has worked tirelessly to ensure you to have the right wedge for the right shot — every single time.
