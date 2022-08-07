Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
Fire destroys vacant Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured after crashing into an RTA bus and three other vehicles late Wednesday evening during a police chase. Cleveland police said Brook Park officers were chasing the driver, who refused to stop, around 10 p.m. The driver continued into Cleveland and lost control...
Suspect crashes into used car lot
At least five vehicles were damaged following a police pursuit that started in East Cleveland.
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
Multiple cattle thefts reported in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Department is asking people to stay vigilant, especially during the nighttime hours.
Barn blaze that injured firefighter in Huron County ruled arson
TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information about an arson that took place Aug. 2 in Huron County and injured a firefighter. According to a news release, the investigation found that a barn fire on Medusa Road in Townsend Township was purposefully set.
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
Garfield Heights camera captures suspect fleeing fatal crash
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - This home surveillance video could help detectives track down a suspect linked to a deadly crash. Cameron Crews, 26, had just moved into his very first apartment when he was killed in the wreck. “He was at that age where, he was just now finding...
2 killed in head-on crash in Richland County
BLOOMING GROVE, Ohio — Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 13 in Richland County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. At around 6:19 a.m. Monday, OSHP officials said a northbound 1997 Buick LeSabre driven by 33-year-old Sandusky resident Charmeka Sherman veered left of the center line and struck a 2016 Dodge minivan operated by 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
Beloved husband, father killed in side-by-side crash early Sunday morning
A Nashport man, John Scott Wills, was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash along a township road north of Zanesville. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor. According to a media release from the Zanesville Post of the Ohio State...
Police find 3 dogs dead, 25 others in cages in Ashland County home
SULLIVAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers found three dead dogs and 25 others in cages and horrible living conditions in a house Aug. 8, according to Ashland County Chief Deputy David Blake. Officers received a call from the Ashland County Humane Society and received a report of a ‘large number’ of...
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
Twinsburg Police officer performs life-saving CPR twice in 1 shift
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - It is never just another day at the office for any police officer and that was certainly the case, and then some, for Twinsburg officer Olivia Bartulovic. She recently performed CPR twice in one shift, saving a couple lives in the process. Bartulovic was first called...
Lorain police release bodycam footage in fatal officer-involved shooting
The Lorain Police Department is holding a city hall press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding new details in last month's fatal police-involved shooting.
Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home
Sheriff's deputies and humane agents are investigating after 25 dogs were seized from a home in Ashland County.
Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing
It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron. The Akron Pickle Company's food truck was stolen and then crashed.
