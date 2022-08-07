ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cleveland19.com

Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
ELYRIA, OH
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
cleveland19.com

Barn blaze that injured firefighter in Huron County ruled arson

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information about an arson that took place Aug. 2 in Huron County and injured a firefighter. According to a news release, the investigation found that a barn fire on Medusa Road in Townsend Township was purposefully set.
HURON COUNTY, OH
WKYC

2 killed in head-on crash in Richland County

BLOOMING GROVE, Ohio — Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 13 in Richland County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. At around 6:19 a.m. Monday, OSHP officials said a northbound 1997 Buick LeSabre driven by 33-year-old Sandusky resident Charmeka Sherman veered left of the center line and struck a 2016 Dodge minivan operated by 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg Police officer performs life-saving CPR twice in 1 shift

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - It is never just another day at the office for any police officer and that was certainly the case, and then some, for Twinsburg officer Olivia Bartulovic. She recently performed CPR twice in one shift, saving a couple lives in the process. Bartulovic was first called...
TWINSBURG, OH

