Trump says White House doctor ‘loved’ looking at his ‘strong’ body

Former President Donald J. Trump raised eyebrows when he singled out his former White House physician - now a Texas congressman - and claimed the doctor had “loved” looking at his body.

Speaking Saturday night at CPAC in Dallas, Trump pointed to Ronny Jackson and said: “He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congressman.

“I said, ‘Which is best, if you had your choice?’ He sort of indicated doctor, because he loved looking at my body,” Trump said. “It was so strong.”

He continued; “He said I’m the healthiest president that’s ever lived. I was the healthiest. I said, ‘I like this guy.’”

Mr Jackson, 55, is a retired United States Navy rear admiral who in 2019 was appointed by Trump as chief medical advisor, a newly created Executive Office position. The doctor stepped down in December 2019 and days later filed to run for Congress in Texas’ 13th congressional district, which includes most of the Texas Panhandle.

He was elected to office the following year and is currently serving in Congress as a staunch conservative and Trump supporter.