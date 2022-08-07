Read full article on original website
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks
Are you ready to buy a truck? Here are a few used pickup trucks you need to avoid at all costs. The post Don’t Get Stranded, Avoid These 5 Used Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time
Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing
We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?
Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured
It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door?
Truck drivers and manufacturers have differing opinions on the purpose of those little doors. Here's the truth once and for all. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
