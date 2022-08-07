ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022

Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing

We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?

Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
