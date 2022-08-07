El Paso lawmaker aids Uvalde shooting investigation three years after massacre in his city

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."
"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
'He has total veto power': Gov. Greg Abbott controls who will lead Texas' power grid, sources say
Facing criticism over the grid's 2021 collapse, the governor is exerting unprecedented influence over what the state grid operator shares with the public - and who will be its next CEO.
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke
Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
Texas DPS: Social media companies underreporting potential threats
Dale Avant, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, revealed those types of threats are under-reported Monday at the Texas Capitol.
These billionaires are all backing Texas Gov Abbott
Greg Abbott is currently in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple
President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Here's why you will be paying more for your phone bill starting this month
SAN ANTONIO — Rising prices continue the one-two punch on your wallet. Now, you will want to keep an eye on a bill seeing a 20% increase. If you have a phone prepare to start paying more. “I noticed the $4.42 increase. Then I got an email from them...
'Call employers': Uvalde locals ask for vetting of Assistant Chief of Police candidates
UVALDE, TEXAS — Emotions ran high in Tuesday night’s Uvalde city council meeting as the council once again is under scrutiny as citizens continue to ask for accountability. Specifically, the Uvalde Police department, which answer to the City Manager. In the near hour and a half of public...
70% of Texas teachers are on the verge of quitting, survey finds
A vast majority of teachers in Texas say they are on the verge of quitting, according to a recent survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). Seventy percent of surveyed teachers said they were seriously considering leaving teaching altogether — the highest ever recorded number in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey.
